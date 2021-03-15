Watch Frenna's New Music Video for 'Handle It' Featuring Yemi Alade
Ghanaian-Dutch artist, Frenna, has shared visuals for his single 'Handle It' featuring Yemi Alade which comes ahead of the release of his new album 'Highest'.
Ghanaian-Dutch artist, Frenna, has shared stunning visuals for his latest single "Handle It" which comes off the artist's upcoming album Highest. "Handle It" features Nigerian afro-pop singer Yemi Alade and, together with Frenna, they make one irresistible music video.
The "Handle It" music video was shot in Frenna's home country of Ghana in various locations that merge an urban jungle scene with Ghana's modern and vibrant dance night life. The bold and colourful visuals flow well with the upbeat, sexy song. Yemi Alade lends her smooth vocals which tones the song and gives it body. The two create the focal point of the video in a a lush dome overflowing with green plants. The video beautifully transports the viewer from the lush natural setting in the day to a manmade, lively Ghanaian town in the evening with dancers killing it throughout.
Frenna is a Ghanaian-Dutch singer and has previously released three albums, however, he is still relatively new to the afro-fusion music scene. He reportedly belongs in the top ranks of Dutch music where his albums have reached platinum status. Yemi Alade is admittedly a good choice for the collaboration with Frenna. She was the first African female to garner over one million subscribers on YouTube after her single and music video for "Johnny" went viral. She has been dubbed Nigeria's "queen of music videos" and has not stopped releasing aesthetically pleasing and culturally relevant music videos. In the latter part of 2020 she dropped visuals "True Love", a single off her fifth upcoming album.
The "Handle It" music video is sure to catch the attention of afro-pop music fans. Frenna's album Highest officially drops on the 16th of March 2021.
