video premiere
Video
Music News
Mar. 10, 2020 12:06PM EST
Photo: Francois Prud'homme

Onipa.

Ghana Meets London In Onipa's 'We No Be Machine'

Video Premiere: Onipa blend electronics and booming vocals in the title track from their upcoming debut album, We No Be Machine.

Onipa are a group born out of a Ghana-to-London collaboration between members KOG (KOG & the Zongo Brigade) and Tom Excell (Nubiyan Twist), rounded out by additional input from Dwayne Kilvington and Finn Booth (Nubiyan Twist).

The outfit are now premiering the new music video for "We No Be Machine," the title track from their upcoming debut album, which pairs haywire electronics with booming vocals and afro-inspired grooves.

The video for "We No Be Machine," directed by Pishdad Modaressi and Excell, follows Onipa as they escape from a sinister science facility.

"As we chase the morphic resonance of African art, sound and movement into new worlds, we find stories of the past answering riddles of the future," the group tells OkayAfrica. "Tales of existence and resistance, of our innate ability to positively connect, express, share and create. Tales of extending our natural abilities beyond our own survival, to the survival of the planet, reminding us that our ancient connection with mother earth must not be traded for technology and material possessions. We No Be Machine!"

The We No Be Machine album, out March 20 on Strut Records, will featuring collaborations with Wiyaala, Spoek Mathambo, Morena Leraba and more.

Watch the new music video for "We No Be Machine" below.

youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
premiere onipa we no be machine video premiere
popular
Photo courtesy of FABA.

This New Short Film Offers an Intimate Glimpse Into the 'Sights and Sounds' of Abidjan

Media platform FABA shares the first video in their new 'Sights and Sounds' series, which uses "imagery and sound to capture the elements of African cities."

A new short film from the popular online media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA), offers an intimate look into the "Sights and Sounds" of Côte d'Ivoire's largest city, Abidjan.

The video is the first in a new series from the platform that seeks to "document daily living in various African cities," through compelling visual content that allow viewers to take in every detail. "Our mission is to promote cross cultural exchange by sharing compelling visual, so this serves as an extension of our instagram posts," says FABA'S founder Chika Okoli. The filmmaker worked with Ivorian creatives on the ground in order to ensure cultural authenticity when bringing the visual to life. "We decided to shoot 'fly on the wall' style, we didn't want to take away or influence in any way but just to observe and document so our audience can actually see a truly authentic take of Abidjan through the eyes of the local community."

Keep reading... Show less
Video
Antibalas "Fight Am Finish" (Youtube)

Watch Antibalas' Striking Video For 'Fight Am Finish'

Video Premiere: NYC afrobeat group Antibalas' new video is a "vision of a Nigerian slave returning to Africa to reclaim his freedom, land, and spirit."

Pioneer NYC afrobeat ensemble Antibalas is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of their latest album, Fu Chronicles.

The new album takes listeners to older pre-gentrification days in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, when the band was formed out of lead singer Duke Amayo's kung fu dojo.

Today we're premiering the new music video for album highlight, "Fight Am Finish," a song that about being ready for our daily battles and ultimately overcoming them. The music video was filmed in between Badagry and the New Afrika Shrine in Nigeria, as well as Grand Street in Brooklyn, the same street where Amayo's kung fu dojo was located and where he met founding Antibalas members Martin Perna and Gabe Roth.

"In 1803, Igbo slaves from Nigeria committed mass suicide off the U.S. coast near Georgia," Duke Amayo tells OkayAfrica. "It was the largest known mass slave suicide and uprising. The mutiny and suicide by the Igbo people has been called the 'first freedom march' in U.S. history. [This video] is my vision of a Nigerian slave returning to Africa to reclaim his freedom, land, and spirit. Fight Am Finish! Never ever let go of your dreams."

Keep reading... Show less
popular

A young man wearing gloves and a face mask in the streets of Dakar, Senegal, on March 6, 2020. Four people have been tested positive to the coronavirus,Covid-19 in Senegal. Some of the infected people are in the university hospital of Fann in Dakar (Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

These are the 10 African Countries That Have Reported Cases of Coronavirus

Here's a country-by-country break down of coronavirus' presence in Africa.

Globally, there are more than 115,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been over 4,000 deaths due to the virus, while around 65,000 people who were infected have recovered. By and large though, Africa has been affected by the virus on a much smaller scale than the continents of Europe, North America and Asia, with just 100 reported across the continent, according to BBC Africa. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of two deaths have occurred on the continent, one in Egypt and another in Morocco.

While the spread of coronavirus appears to be slowing down in China and South Korea, other countries are seeing an increase in confirmed cases. Italy, where 463 people have died—the most in any country outside of China—is currently on nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak. Iran reported the highest single day toll after 54 people died within 24 hours. The death toll in the United States has reached 27.

READ: Coronavirus: Africa is Not the Center of This Epidemic and the West is Pissed.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images.

Op-Ed: Africa is Not the Center of The Coronavirus Epidemic and the West is Pissed

The growing COVID-19 epidemic exposes the West's dangerous obsession with African stereotypes.

Disease outbreaks happen all over the world. Africans know this well. Whether it's Ebola in the DRC or Nigeria or cholera in Zimbabwe or Malawi, African countries always seem to be battling some or other epidemic that barely makes it into the news headlines of the international community—until now that is.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, I've become increasingly annoyed by the multitude of news headlines from publications in the Westdesperate to find out why the recent outbreak is "sparing" Africa but not everyone else.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.