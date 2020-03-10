Ghana Meets London In Onipa's 'We No Be Machine'
Video Premiere: Onipa blend electronics and booming vocals in the title track from their upcoming debut album, We No Be Machine.
Onipa are a group born out of a Ghana-to-London collaboration between members KOG (KOG & the Zongo Brigade) and Tom Excell (Nubiyan Twist), rounded out by additional input from Dwayne Kilvington and Finn Booth (Nubiyan Twist).
The outfit are now premiering the new music video for "We No Be Machine," the title track from their upcoming debut album, which pairs haywire electronics with booming vocals and afro-inspired grooves.
The video for "We No Be Machine," directed by Pishdad Modaressi and Excell, follows Onipa as they escape from a sinister science facility.
"As we chase the morphic resonance of African art, sound and movement into new worlds, we find stories of the past answering riddles of the future," the group tells OkayAfrica. "Tales of existence and resistance, of our innate ability to positively connect, express, share and create. Tales of extending our natural abilities beyond our own survival, to the survival of the planet, reminding us that our ancient connection with mother earth must not be traded for technology and material possessions. We No Be Machine!"
The We No Be Machine album, out March 20 on Strut Records, will featuring collaborations with Wiyaala, Spoek Mathambo, Morena Leraba and more.
Watch the new music video for "We No Be Machine" below.
