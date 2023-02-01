The Best Ghanaian Songs Out Right Now
Featuring Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, Darkovibes, Kelvyn Boy, and more.
We’re at the top of a brand new year, and you know what that means: brand new music!.Our favorite Ghanaian artists have already begun to stir things up with brand new tunes. From history-making collaborations to drill posse cuts, we bring you all the new heat from Ghana. Check out our picks of the best Ghana music of the month below.
Sarkodie and Bob Marley & The Wailers "Stir It Up"
In a history-making feat, this month Sarkodie outdoored a posthumous collaboration with one of the biggest recording artists ever, Bob Marley. The new version of “Stir It Up” is a revival of the legendary hit song originally created by Bob Marley and The Wailers. It's s a fusion of reggae and rap, and the elite Ghanaian rapper is now responsible for what is likely the biggest collaboration in Ghana music history. Kudos to King Sark!
Bisa Kdei "Next Chapter"
Bisa Kdei just dropped his latest project, his fourth studio album titled Original. Serving as the intro to the album is this tune titled “Next Chapter,” where the seasoned highlife singer candidly narrates how life, the general public, and the music industry have treated him since his rise to fame.
Skyface SDW "Obaa Hemaa" ft. OKenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC & Jay Bahd
The Asakaa Boys were on fire in the final quarter of last year, and their latest drop shows they definitely intend to keep up the heat. With just a few days left in 2022, rapper Skyface SDW dropped this tune titled “Obaa Hemaa," a love song in the form of a hip-hop and afro fusion featuring verses from O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap KOTM, Kwaku DMC and Jay Bahd.
DarkoVibes "On My Mind" ft. Kelyvn Boy
Darkovibes also has a brand new joint in the bag. This one is titled “On My Mind,” and it features a verse by “Down Flat” hitmaker Kevyn Boy. “On My Mind” is a smooth afrobeats tune, reminiscent of trips to the beach with that special someone.
Shatta Wale "2023"
Shatta Wale started off the year with this new one titled “2023.” On the feel-good song the dancehall singer speaks into the lives of his listeners, wishing them a happy and prosperous new year in 2023 and kicking off the year on a positive note.
Medikal "Ronaldo"
Medikal also came back with a brand new single and his first release of 2023. The song is titled “Ronaldo” and it’s a catchy tune laced with bars and football analogies by the rapper, over a catchy dance instrumental by Chensee Beatz.
KevTheTopic "Brodo" ft. E.L
Kev the Topic also kicked off the new year with a brand new tune. This new joint from the rapper is titled “Brodo,” and it’s a drill cut featuring E.L. Together the duo tell stories of their hustle chronicles, laced with vivid imagery.
Pure Akan "Yete Apor" ft. Efya
Rapper Pure Akan came through with his first single of the year. “Yete Apor” is a groovy rap tune featuring soul singer Efya. Yɛte Apor, which is Akan for “we are very well,” serves as an admonition to count your blessings and give thanks for life.
Akwaboah "My Darling" ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Akwaboah outdoored his first single of the year, in the name of “My Darling.” This is a collaboration with seasoned highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena, and together they deliver a highlife-infused afrobeats single that’s sure to get your senses tingling.
Diana Hamilton "Nhyira Nkoaa (Blessings)"
Ghana’s leading gospel songstress Diana Hamilton also kicked off the year with a brand new tune. The song is titled “Nhyira Nkoaa (Blessings)," and this brand new one from the “Adom Grace” hitmaker sees her glorify and bless the name of God Almighty, while creating the platform for Ghanaian gospel music lovers to do the same via this vibrant tune.