The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (January)
Featuring Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Kofi Mole, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and more.
As we begin 2021 the year is definitely off to a great start. Ghanaian rappers, singers, producers, and more got together to do what they do best—bless us with great music.
Right from the top of the year our favorite artists delivered a slew of dope singles, and you know what we're here to do, give you a rundown of the best Ghanaian songs that dropped this month. Check them out below.
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Sarkodie 'Come Back' ft. Moelogo
Sarkodie launched the year with "Come Back," a brand new number featuring Nigerian singer Moelogo. Here, the duo issue a sweet romantic highlife tune, yet another example that Sark is just as in his bag rapping about love as he is rapping about being king.
Kofi Mole 'Pulele!' ft. Medikal
The Drill joints keep coming, and rapper Kofi Mole sets the ball rolling for the year with a potential street banger titled "Pulele" featuring 2020's most hardworking Ghanaian artist, Medikal. MDK delivers yet another fire, quotable-filled guest verse, continuing his streak of excellent features.
Wendy Shay 'Pray For The World'
This latest single by Wendy Shay was met with a bit of controversy, having been deleted from YouTube due to copyright claims of song theft. The claims stated the song was a copy of South African producer Master KG's smash hit "Jerusalema," which resulted in the video being taken down. However, Wendy's lawyers went to work, getting the song restored a short while later, after the song was proven to not be a replica after all.
Shatta Wale 'Hajia Bintu' ft. Ara B & Captan
Having dropped this right at the close of 2020, Shatta Wale's single named after Ghanaian TikTok celebrity Hajia Bintu is currently burning up the airwaves. The official music video which guest stars the social media queen is fast approaching 2 million views on YouTube. With Bintu in the video doing what she does best, it's definitely not hard to see the appeal.
Okyeame Kwame 'YEE KO' ft Kuami Eugene
This month veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame dropped his first single of the year. On this one titled "Yeeko," he teamed up with Kuami Eugene to try his hand on the currently buzzing Drill genre. The duo presents a joint that's as catchy as it is fun, with the beat produced by Kuami Eugene himself.
The AKWABOAHS 'Face To Face [Remix]'
Akwaboah Snr and his son Afropop and Highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr unite under the pen name, The Akwaboahs to serve us the remix of Akwaboah Snr's hit single "Face 2 Face." A beautiful rendition of the old school classic.
Dan Drizzy 'Chilling Chilling' feat. $pacely & Dani Draco
This month, newcomer Dan Drizzy made his mark with his debut EP Business With God. "Chilling Chilling" is the 5th track off the EP, and it features Labadi Music's head honcho $pacely and label mate Dani Draco. The 8-track EP is an urban West African body of work that Dan Drizzy put together along with top recording artista in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, featuring the likes of Medikal, Yaa Pono, Rhatti, $pacely, and many more. Definitely one you need to hear.
KHALIGRAPH JONES 'WAVY' FT. SARKODIE
Even though it's just the guest act on this song that's Ghanaian, the song so fire that it had to get a mention. Two of Africa's rap greats, Kenya's Kaligrah Jones and Ghana's Sarkodie teamed up to issue a hip-hop cut that will definitely have smoke coming out of your speakers. Sarkodie showed out, delivering a show-stopping verse that will have you rewinding just to hear it over and over again.
Kofi Kinaata 'Something Nice' ft. Patoranking
Ghanaian highlife singer Kofi Kinaata just dropped the official video to his December 2020 single "Something Nice" featuring Nigerian dancehall superstar Patoranking, giving the already buzzing single a fresh bump to the mainstream. The two singers complement each other well, delivering a easygoing highlife bop.
Pappy Kojo '1 Sima' Feat. Kojo Trip, The Township, Hyndu, Nemsis Loso & Yaw Lucaz
Pappy Kojo puts his city on the map. Hailing from Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, the city boasts of several notable musicians like Kinaata, Ayesem, Nero X and more. In his new single titled "1 Sima," Pappy Kojo does like a true rap king and recruits some of his city Takoradi's fast-rising rappers; Kojo Trip, The Township, Hyndu , Nemsis Loso and Yaw Lucaz to flex their pen game for the world to see.
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- 10 Reasons Why Tamale Is The Music Capital of Ghana - OkayAfrica ›
- Shatta Wale Shares New Single & Video For '1 Don' - OkayAfrica ›
- Afrobeats Artists Talk About the Best Nigerian and Ghanaian Music ... ›
- From Jollof to Music: The Nigeria vs. Ghana Rivalry Continues ... ›
- The Longest Running Beef In Ghanaian Music—and Why It Should ... ›
- Watch a New Documentary on Ghana's DJ Katapila` - OkayAfrica ›
- The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (October) - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best Ghanaian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›
- How Highlife Continues to Influence a New Generation of Ghanaian ... ›
- The 25 Best Ghanaian Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›