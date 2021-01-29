heat of the month
Music
Nnamdi Okirike
Jan. 29, 2021 01:31PM EST
(Youtube)

Scene from Sarkodie & Moelogo's "Come Back"

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (January)

Featuring Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Kofi Mole, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and more.

As we begin 2021 the year is definitely off to a great start. Ghanaian rappers, singers, producers, and more got together to do what they do best—bless us with great music.

Right from the top of the year our favorite artists delivered a slew of dope singles, and you know what we're here to do, give you a rundown of the best Ghanaian songs that dropped this month. Check them out below.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Sarkodie 'Come Back' ft. Moelogo

Sarkodie launched the year with "Come Back," a brand new number featuring Nigerian singer Moelogo. Here, the duo issue a sweet romantic highlife tune, yet another example that Sark is just as in his bag rapping about love as he is rapping about being king.

Kofi Mole 'Pulele!' ft. Medikal

The Drill joints keep coming, and rapper Kofi Mole sets the ball rolling for the year with a potential street banger titled "Pulele" featuring 2020's most hardworking Ghanaian artist, Medikal. MDK delivers yet another fire, quotable-filled guest verse, continuing his streak of excellent features.

Wendy Shay 'Pray For The World'

This latest single by Wendy Shay was met with a bit of controversy, having been deleted from YouTube due to copyright claims of song theft. The claims stated the song was a copy of South African producer Master KG's smash hit "Jerusalema," which resulted in the video being taken down. However, Wendy's lawyers went to work, getting the song restored a short while later, after the song was proven to not be a replica after all.

Shatta Wale 'Hajia Bintu' ft. Ara B & Captan

Having dropped this right at the close of 2020, Shatta Wale's single named after Ghanaian TikTok celebrity Hajia Bintu is currently burning up the airwaves. The official music video which guest stars the social media queen is fast approaching 2 million views on YouTube. With Bintu in the video doing what she does best, it's definitely not hard to see the appeal.

Okyeame Kwame 'YEE KO' ft Kuami Eugene

This month veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame dropped his first single of the year. On this one titled "Yeeko," he teamed up with Kuami Eugene to try his hand on the currently buzzing Drill genre. The duo presents a joint that's as catchy as it is fun, with the beat produced by Kuami Eugene himself.

The AKWABOAHS 'Face To Face [Remix]'

Akwaboah Snr and his son Afropop and Highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr unite under the pen name, The Akwaboahs to serve us the remix of Akwaboah Snr's hit single "Face 2 Face." A beautiful rendition of the old school classic.

Dan Drizzy 'Chilling Chilling' feat. $pacely & Dani Draco

This month, newcomer Dan Drizzy made his mark with his debut EP Business With God. "Chilling Chilling" is the 5th track off the EP, and it features Labadi Music's head honcho $pacely and label mate Dani Draco. The 8-track EP is an urban West African body of work that Dan Drizzy put together along with top recording artista in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, featuring the likes of Medikal, Yaa Pono, Rhatti, $pacely, and many more. Definitely one you need to hear.

KHALIGRAPH JONES 'WAVY' FT. SARKODIE

Even though it's just the guest act on this song that's Ghanaian, the song so fire that it had to get a mention. Two of Africa's rap greats, Kenya's Kaligrah Jones and Ghana's Sarkodie teamed up to issue a hip-hop cut that will definitely have smoke coming out of your speakers. Sarkodie showed out, delivering a show-stopping verse that will have you rewinding just to hear it over and over again.

Kofi Kinaata 'Something Nice' ft. Patoranking

Ghanaian highlife singer Kofi Kinaata just dropped the official video to his December 2020 single "Something Nice" featuring Nigerian dancehall superstar Patoranking, giving the already buzzing single a fresh bump to the mainstream. The two singers complement each other well, delivering a easygoing highlife bop.

Pappy Kojo '1 Sima' Feat. Kojo Trip, The Township, Hyndu, Nemsis Loso & Yaw Lucaz

Pappy Kojo puts his city on the map. Hailing from Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, the city boasts of several notable musicians like Kinaata, Ayesem, Nero X and more. In his new single titled "1 Sima," Pappy Kojo does like a true rap king and recruits some of his city Takoradi's fast-rising rappers; Kojo Trip, The Township, Hyndu , Nemsis Loso and Yaw Lucaz to flex their pen game for the world to see.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

ghana ghana music ghana songs ghanaian songs ghanaian music heat of the month
Popular
Artwork: Williams Chechet

Nigerian Artist Williams Chechet Presents Solo Exhibition "Hyperflux"

The Nigerian art wizard's 2020 exhibit interrogates both the history and politics in Africa.

Last December, Nigerian artist, Williams Chechet, debuted an extensive display of his work in a solo exhibition titled, "Hyperflux" at Abuja-based contemporary art gallery, Retro Africa.

The exhibition comprises 28 works, including 3 lightboxes and 4 video installations, and is the amalgamation of 2 decades worth of digital collages centered on the interrogation of both history and politics in Africa. Chechet's layered work includes archival imagery, portraits that celebrate culture and reference his Northern heritage in Kaduna, and traditional regalia. He calls upon his audience to view the way in which he uses digital media to engage with his government, his culture, and himself.

Though the majority of his works feature one beautifully-distorted personage rendered in grey or black and white to accentuate cultural significance, the vibrant colors and shapes that surround this subject heighten the drama of his overall piece. His knack for isolating images on flat planes coupled with the aforementioned is a hat tip to Cubism and Abstract Expressionism.

Chechet's spontaneous process effectively bridges a gap between the past and the present by powerfully reimagining the traditional in our world. He champions the use of technology to make art and presents poignant messages through his aesthetics and iconography. Where pieces like "Girls Like You" and "Hypebeast" remind viewers of the impact of women who are often looked past in Nigerian history books, "Black Ivory Distant Relatives" represents both Africans and Africans in diaspora—an image of the effects of the transatlantic slave trade, for the mother is Africa, while the child is the slaves that were taken away.

"Hyperflux" is indeed a flow of energy directly from its artist who has granted us, his viewers, a glimpse at his personal journey.

"Hyperflux" is on display at Retro Africa until March 14, get a preview of the exhibition via the images below.

A Study of Self Love

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Black Excellence

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Better Days

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Big Man

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Black Ivory Distant Relatives

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Her Worth I

Artwork: Williams Chechet

The Promise

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Girls Like You

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Hypebeast II

Artwork: Williams Chechet

Passaport of Maigari

Artwork: Williams Chechet


Audrey Lang is a freelance writer whose content aims to connect a global audience to the African continent.

