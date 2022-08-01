The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (July)

Featuring King Promise, Kofi Jamar, Kwesi Arthur x Kofi Mole, Gyakie x Davido and more.
We’re back again with all the heat from Ghana! July has been an eventful month in the world of music, and from King Promise to Gyakie to Camidoh and more, there’s plenty of brand new tunes to grace your playlists. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below.
King Promise '10 Toes' ft. Omah Lay
Singer King Promise just released his much-awaited album 5 Star, and just before the album dropped he released the final single to precede the project. It’s this tune titled “10 Toes” featuring Nigerian singer Omah Lay, and together the duo issue an easygoing and melodic afrobeats bop accompanied with a fun-filled, colorful music video.
Kofi Jamar 'Dangerous' ft. Khaligraph Jones
Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar finally released his first single of 2022, bringing to an end a brief hiatus since his last release, his 2021 EP Appetite for Destruction. The song is titled “Dangerous”, and it’s a collaborative effort featuring Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones. On this one, Kofi Jamar flexes his rap skills, assisted by a heavy verse from the Kenyan rap star.
Gyakie & Davido 'FLAMES'
Star singer Gyakie also dropped a brand new project this month. It’s her second EP titled My Diary, which contained 6 brand new tunes from the Sony Music Africa signee. Off the EP is this song featuring Davido titled “Flames,” a sensual afrobeats song filled with earnest promises to their lovers.
Kwesi Arthur 'Nirvana' ft. Kofi Molé
Kwesi Arthur finally came back with some brand new material, following the release of his 2022 debut album Son of Jacob. The song is titled “Nirvana”, and on this one he teamed up with rapper Kofi Mole for an outright hip-hop cut.
GuiltyBeatz ft. Mr Hudson & Twitch 4EVA 'Universe'
Ghanaian music producer Guiltybeatz came through with an international collaboration. The producer who worked on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album cooked up a collaboration with English musician and performer Mr. Hudson of “Forever Young” fame, and Ghanaian singer and songwriter Twitch 4Eva, resulting in a rhythmic dance tune that’s a collision of worlds.
Camidoh 'Kaba'
Ghanaian singer Camidoh is currently touring the world with singers King Promise and Mayorkun to perform their smash hit “Sugarcane,” but he took time off to drop a brand new single for the road. This one is titled “Kaba,” and this time around it’s a solo effort where the singer delivers another potential afrobeats hit.
Fuse ODG 'What It Do'
British-Ghanaian singer Fuse ODG is back in the game! Fuse ODG makes a comeback after an extended hiatus with this party anthem, a blaring dancehall tune titled “What It Do”.
Kweku Darlington Ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame- Onipa (Official Music Video)
Ghanaian rapper Kwaku Darlington teamed up with singer Fameye and veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame for his latest offering. This one is called “Onipa”, and the song addresses the nature and characteristics of humankind, contrasting their positive and negative attributes as well as the reasons for people's actions.
