The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (October)

Featuring Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Bryan the Mensah, Camidoh, Medikal and more.
We’re back again with all the heat from Ghana! October has been an eventful month in the world of music, as your favorite artists are gearing up to close out the year with some solid tunes. From Black Sherif to Medikal to Camidoh and more, there’s plenty of brand new tunes to grace your playlists. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below.
Head here for more of our Best Songs of the Month lists from Nigeria, Ghana, South African and East Africa. You can also check out our weekly,Songs You Need to Hear roundup for the best new music.
Black Sherif ‘45’
Rising star Black Sherif released his debut album this month, to much critical acclaim. The album is a 14-track offering titled The Villian I Never Was. Off the project is this banger simply titled “45,” where Sherif makes clear his resolve to do whatever it takes to survive no matter the cost, over an atmospheric trap instrumental produced by Jae5.
Sarkodie ‘Fraud Nixxa in Suit’
As a way to whet his fans’ appetite while they wait for his upcoming album, rapper Sarkodie dropped a brand new freestyle titled “Fraud Nixxa in Suit.” On the freestyle, King Sark asserts his superiority while throwing shots at industry peers tainting his image.
Bryan The Mensah ‘Problem No Dey Finish (Remix)’ ft. Medikal
Rapper Bryan The Mensah came through as well. This month he dropped the much anticipated remix to his single “Problem No Dey Finish.” For the second iteration of the popular hip-hop single, he teams up with rapper Medikal, who laces the banger with a show stopping verse.
Camidoh ‘Slow’ ft. Magixx
Afrobeats singer Camidoh has been on a roll with his smash hit single “Sugarcane,” but now he’s set and ready for another hit. His latest is titled “Slow,” and on this one he teamed up with Mavin Records act Magixx. Produced by Nektunes, this one is a sure holiday hit,
Medikal ‘Scarface’
It’s been a while since we heard from rapper Medikal, but he finally settled the score with his brand new single. It’s titled “Scarface,” and it’s a solid street banger full of bars and punchlines, in typical Medikal fashion.
Larruso ‘Midnight’
Larruso - Midnight (Official Audio)www.youtube.com
Emerging afrobeats and afro-dancehall singer Larruso just dropped a brand new 6-track EP titled Sounds from the Slums. The single catching buzz off the project is this steamy cut titled “Midnight,” that sees the talented singer expresses his sexual fantasies in vivid detail.
Cina Soul ‘Waiting’ ft. Camidoh
Singer Cina Soul has finally made a comeback, with her first single of the year. The song is titled “Waiting”, and it’s a joint effort with singer Camidoh. “Waiting” is a smooth fusion of afrobeats and R&B, and the duo do it justice with stellar vocal performances.
DJ Vyrusky ‘Body 2 Body’ ft. KiDi & Camidoh
DJ Vyrusky ft KiDi & Camidoh - Body 2 Body (Official Video)www.youtube.com
Ghanaian disk jockey DJ Vyrusky also released a brand new single. The follow-up to his last collaboration “Change Your Style,” this one is titled “Body 2 Body,” On this one, star singers KiDi and Camidoh deliver a solid afrobeats tune.
TEMPO & Citizen Deep ‘For Love’ ft. Savana
This one right here is a pan-African affair, as Ghana-based TEMPO teams up with Soweto-born DJ and music producer Citizen Deep and budding South African singer Savana for this vibrant cut titled “For Love.” This song is an amapiano-infused house record, that tells a tale of unrequited love.
Wendy Shay ‘Heaven’
Singer Wendy Shay also came through with a brand new one. It’s a highlife-inspired record titled “Heaven”, and the singer once again puts her talent on full display, complete with captivating visuals to match.
- The 15 Best Ghanaian Songs of 2022 So Far - OkayAfrica ›
- The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (September) - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Must-Hear Songs From Ghana's Buzzing Drill Scene - OkayAfrica ›