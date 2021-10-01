The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (September)
Featuring Darkovibes, Amaarae, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, Diana Hamilton, Kofi Jamar and more.
It's been another month of great Ghanaian music,and our faves have been steady dishing out that fire, giving us another 30 days of hits and dope releases. Want the full scoop? Check out our list of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below!
Darkovibes 'Je M'appelle' ft. Davido
Ghanian afro-fusion act Darkovibes came through with an absolute banger featuring star singer Davido, an infectious afrobeats tune titled "Je M'apelle." Darkovibes even gets the DMW Boss to sing in his local dialect, Ga, on the MOG Beatz-produced record.
Stonebwoy & Focalistic 'ARIBA'
Dancehall act Stonebwoy hooked up with South African musician and "Ke Star" hitmaker Focalistic on this dance record titled "Ariba." Don't get it twisted though, it's not an amapiano joint but it's definitely a vibe.
Kofi Jamar 'Surrender' ft. Teni
Rapper Kofi Jamar dropped his second EP this month, a 6-track project titled Appetite for Destruction. On the EP the "Ekorso" rapper dished out several solid hip-hop and afrobeats joints, but the highlight of the project is this excellent afrobeats tune "Surrender" featuring Nigerian singer Teni, and it's a must listen! Check out the conversation we had with him on the EP here.
Amaarae 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' Remix ft. Kali Uchis
Diva Amaarae dished out the official remix to her single "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY." This time around the Ghanaian-American singer and performer recruited American singer Kali Uchis, who came through delivering a bilingual verse on the party hard, fast life anthem.
Mr Drew 'Fo (Cry)' ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Singer Mr. Drew dropped his debut album Alpha this month, and though it's full of dope tunes the standout joint on the project has to be this one. It's an excellent highlife tune titled "Fo (Cry)," featuring seasoned highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.
Adina ft. Mr JazziQ 'Shoulder'
Songstress Adina came through with a spirited amapiano joint! Here, she teamed up with South African amapiano DJ and record producer Mr JazziQ for this one titled "Shoulder (Yeriba)." Adina also happens to be half South African, so her jumping on Africa's most popular sound at the moment is a great way to pay homage to her roots.
Diana Hamilton 'AWURADE YE (DO IT LORD)'
Ghana's biggest gospel singer Diana Hamilton has been enjoying massive success for some time now. The reigning 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards "Artist of the Year" had an amazing 2020 and 2021 with her hit single "Adom (Grace)", and it looks like she's about to replicate that feat with her latest, "Awurade Ye (Do It Lord)." Contemporary gospel is definitely safe in Diana Hamilton's hands.
M.anifest 'Scorpio Flow'
A late entry as this one dropped just a day ago, but it's already a solid contender for the best drops of the month. Ghanaian rapper M.anifest does what he does best on "Scorpio Flow," delivering a straight bars, no hook flow on a minimalistic afro instrumental, coming from his upcoming album M.T.T.U (Madina to the Universe).
