The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)
Featuring Gyakie, Sarkodie, King Promise x Headie One, Juls, Kwesi Arthur, Kelvyn Boy, Cina Soul and more.
It's been another month of great Ghanaian music, and our faves have been steady dishing out that fire, giving us another 30 days of hits and dope releases. Want the full scoop? Check out our list of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below!
King Promise 'Ring My Line' ft. Headie One
As King Promise readies his second studio album the run has already started and as one of the lead singles from the upcoming project he dished out this brand new banger titled "Ring My Line," featuring British rapper Headie One. He shifts from the usual romantic afrobeats tunes and delivers a cocky, hustle-focused anthem that shows he's all about the gwap!
Gyakie 'Need Me'
Ghana's latest female singing sensation Gyakie returned this month ready to issue the follow up to her chart-topping single "Forever" remix featuring Omah Lay, which is still making waves across the continent. Her second single of the year is titled "Need Me," another excellent tune that proves the Sony Music act is just getting started.
Sarkodie 'No Pressure' LP
Early this month Sarkodie finally came through with his well-anticipated 7th studio album, titled No Pressure. Affirming his king status over 16 tracks, the elite rapper put together a solid project featuring the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Oxlade, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, Wale, Vic Mensa, Giggs, and Moelogo. The album is definitely a must listen. Check out our interview with Sarkodie here.
Kofi Kinaata 'Thy Grace [Part II]'
Multiple award-winning singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata continues his impressive run this year with the second installment of his acclaimed record "Thy Grace." His fourth single so far this year, Kofi flexes his songwriting chops as usual on this easygoing bop.
Juls 'Love Me' ft. Niniola
British-Ghanaian producer and DJ, the super-talented Juls connected with Nigeria's "Queen of Afro-House" Niniola for this afrobeat and house infused bop titled "Love Me," produced by Juls himself. It doesn't get better than this combo!
Mr Drew 'Pains'
Rising singer and Highly Spiritual music signee Mr Drew came through with his very first drill song, something new from the "Mood" hitmaker. The song, titled "Pains," is a heartbreak anthem where the singer details a love affair gone wrong, laying smooth melodies all over the hip-hop instrumental.
Uche B 'Ghetto Vigilante' ft. Kwesi Arthur
Ghana-based producer Uche B teamed up with rapper Kwesi Arthur to release his first producer single of the year, the mid-tempo bop "Ghetto Vigilante." Uche B has hits with the likes of Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, and J.Derobie to his name, and this tune is a sure addition to the list.
Eugy x Chop Daily 'My Touch' Remix ft. Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, D Black & Falz
Ghanaian-British singer and songwriter Eugy teamed up with Chop Daily for the official remix of his single "My Touch." This time around he recruited the services of rappers Falz, Medikal, D-Black, and Kwesi Arthur for a star-studded sequel to the buzzing tune.
Cina Soul x KiDi 'Feelings'
Ghanaian singer Cina Soul finally shared her first single for the year, an afrobeats cut titled "Feelings." Featuring Lynx Entertainment poster boy KiDi, "Feelings" is the lead single off her upcoming EP slated for release next month.
Eazzy 'Only One' ft. Kelvyn Boy
Ghanaian dancehall singer Eazzy is back after an extended hiatus with the brand new afrobeats single "Only One." With a guest appearance from hitmaker Kelyvyn Boy, the duo made their way through the MOG Beatz production with melodies and vibes. Is this a comeback for Eazzy? I guess we'll find out!
