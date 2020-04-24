The 11 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (April)
Featuring E.L, Efya, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur and more.
April was quite the month for music in Ghana. Just like last month, while the other sectors of the world crawl to a standstill due to the pandemic, the creative world is bubbling even more. This month saw several releases from Ghana's usual heavy hitters, a few low flying gems, and the revival of beef season once again.
Who would've thought the current climate would bless us with so much creativity all around the world? Anyway, without further ado, we bring you a list of some of the best songs to come from Ghana this month. Check them out below.
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
E.L 'Efa Wo Ho Ben'
E.L came correct with this one. "Efa Wo Ho Ben" is a hard hitting hip-hop joint complete with a perfectly-sampled choral arrangement on the hook. "Efa Wo Ho Ben" is a Twi phrase that translates as "Is it your concern?" and the song addresses the things gossipers have had to say about the rapper, his life, and his career over time. The video however, takes the cake. The rapper brought the song to life by recruiting a number to Ghanaian celebrities to act out his verses, where they act as those gossiping about him, resulting in an excellent artistic depiction of his lyrics and the song as a whole.
Shatta Wale 'April Fool'
Shatta Wale opened the month with this humorous cut titled "April Fool," where he sings narrating several "April Fool's" prank scenarios over an upbeat afrobeats instrumental, delivering it together with an animated video.
Stonebwoy 'Understand' ft. Alicai Harley
In the run leading to his upcoming album Anloga Junction, reggae and dancehall singer Stonebwoy has dropped a number of singles, but one special one is this tune right here, titled "Understand." It's a vibrant dancehall song featuring Jamaican-born dancehall songstress Alicai Harley. The duo take us to the islands, trading verses on matters of love.
GuiltyBeatz 'UTHANDO' feat. Nonso Amadi
This month Ghanaian producer and disk jockey GuiltyBeatz issued his debut project Different, a 6-track package of sonic bliss. The entire project as a whole is impressive, but one of the standout joints is his collaboration with Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi titled "Uthando," where the singer and producer team up to deliver a lovely interpretation of the bubbling South African genre Amapiano. Excellent tune!
Darkovibes 'Wish Me Luck'
Ghanaian singer and rapper Darkovibes also presented a project this month, his debut album titled Kpanlogo. Kpanlogo is a 14 track offering of afrobeats dopeness, and one of our favorite picks from the album is "Wish Me Luck." On the song, the La Meme Gang member narrates the story of a seductress who has her sights set on him as her target.
Sarkodie 'Sub Zero'
This month also saw the revival of beef season, with some of the usual suspects weighing in, and some new faces making appearances as well. In "Sub Zero" rapper Sarkodie responded to a number of jabs and subliminals by some industry peers with this blazing hot cut, where he addressed several of the claims made by them, throwing in some shots of his own.
Kwesi Arthur 'Turn On The Lights'
Kwesi Arthur is in his bag. The rapper issued this midtempo afro-R&B cut titled "Turn On The Lights," where he sings in earnest to the girl of his dreams, floating all over the Yung D3mz production. Tune!
EFYA ft MUGEEZ 'Pricelezz'
Ghanaian soul songstress Efya brings her series of "Big Dragon" releases to a close, and returns to her original moniker to drop her latest release. It's titled "Pricelezz," and this time she teamed up with one-half of superstar duo R2Bees Mugeez to bless us with some dancefloor magic.
Apolo Imon 'Holla'
Rising star Apolo Imon dished out the official video for his previously dropped single "Holla," an infectious afrobeats number. The visuals bring the easygoing bop to life, and offers a glimpse into the smooth way Apolo woos a potential love interest.
Izzik feat. Bryan the Mensah 'Hush'
In this month's hip-hop fix, we got a solid offering from Ghanaian rapper Izzik. The newcomer issued his debut project, a 6-track EP simply titled "Zik." One standout track from the project is this joint simply titled "Hush," a wavy trap joint featuring guest verses by BRYAN THE MENSAH and KwesiSoul.
Key-Z 'Batty Gyal'
We came across this hidden gem, an upbeat dancehall tune by singer and songwriter Key-Z, titled "Batty Gyal." A vibe just right for the party, "Batty Gyal" tells a story about finding the perfect girl, in this case "The Beautiful African Gyal" with the backside.
