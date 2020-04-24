heat of the month
Audio
Nnamdi Okirike
Apr. 24, 2020 11:45AM EST
(Youtube)

E.L in "Efa Wo Ho Ben."

The 11 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring E.L, Efya, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur and more.

April was quite the month for music in Ghana. Just like last month, while the other sectors of the world crawl to a standstill due to the pandemic, the creative world is bubbling even more. This month saw several releases from Ghana's usual heavy hitters, a few low flying gems, and the revival of beef season once again.

Who would've thought the current climate would bless us with so much creativity all around the world? Anyway, without further ado, we bring you a list of some of the best songs to come from Ghana this month. Check them out below.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

E.L 'Efa Wo Ho Ben'

E.L came correct with this one. "Efa Wo Ho Ben" is a hard hitting hip-hop joint complete with a perfectly-sampled choral arrangement on the hook. "Efa Wo Ho Ben" is a Twi phrase that translates as "Is it your concern?" and the song addresses the things gossipers have had to say about the rapper, his life, and his career over time. The video however, takes the cake. The rapper brought the song to life by recruiting a number to Ghanaian celebrities to act out his verses, where they act as those gossiping about him, resulting in an excellent artistic depiction of his lyrics and the song as a whole.

Shatta Wale 'April Fool'

Shatta Wale opened the month with this humorous cut titled "April Fool," where he sings narrating several "April Fool's" prank scenarios over an upbeat afrobeats instrumental, delivering it together with an animated video.

Stonebwoy 'Understand' ft. Alicai Harley

In the run leading to his upcoming album Anloga Junction, reggae and dancehall singer Stonebwoy has dropped a number of singles, but one special one is this tune right here, titled "Understand." It's a vibrant dancehall song featuring Jamaican-born dancehall songstress Alicai Harley. The duo take us to the islands, trading verses on matters of love.

GuiltyBeatz 'UTHANDO' feat. Nonso Amadi

This month Ghanaian producer and disk jockey GuiltyBeatz issued his debut project Different, a 6-track package of sonic bliss. The entire project as a whole is impressive, but one of the standout joints is his collaboration with Nigerian singer Nonso Amadi titled "Uthando," where the singer and producer team up to deliver a lovely interpretation of the bubbling South African genre Amapiano. Excellent tune!

Darkovibes 'Wish Me Luck'

Ghanaian singer and rapper Darkovibes also presented a project this month, his debut album titled Kpanlogo. Kpanlogo is a 14 track offering of afrobeats dopeness, and one of our favorite picks from the album is "Wish Me Luck." On the song, the La Meme Gang member narrates the story of a seductress who has her sights set on him as her target.

Sarkodie 'Sub Zero'

This month also saw the revival of beef season, with some of the usual suspects weighing in, and some new faces making appearances as well. In "Sub Zero" rapper Sarkodie responded to a number of jabs and subliminals by some industry peers with this blazing hot cut, where he addressed several of the claims made by them, throwing in some shots of his own.

Kwesi Arthur 'Turn On The Lights'

Kwesi Arthur is in his bag. The rapper issued this midtempo afro-R&B cut titled "Turn On The Lights," where he sings in earnest to the girl of his dreams, floating all over the Yung D3mz production. Tune!

EFYA ft MUGEEZ 'Pricelezz'

Ghanaian soul songstress Efya brings her series of "Big Dragon" releases to a close, and returns to her original moniker to drop her latest release. It's titled "Pricelezz," and this time she teamed up with one-half of superstar duo R2Bees Mugeez to bless us with some dancefloor magic.

Apolo Imon 'Holla'

Rising star Apolo Imon dished out the official video for his previously dropped single "Holla," an infectious afrobeats number. The visuals bring the easygoing bop to life, and offers a glimpse into the smooth way Apolo woos a potential love interest.

Izzik feat. Bryan the Mensah 'Hush'

In this month's hip-hop fix, we got a solid offering from Ghanaian rapper Izzik. The newcomer issued his debut project, a 6-track EP simply titled "Zik." One standout track from the project is this joint simply titled "Hush," a wavy trap joint featuring guest verses by BRYAN THE MENSAH and KwesiSoul.

Key-Z 'Batty Gyal'

We came across this hidden gem, an upbeat dancehall tune by singer and songwriter Key-Z, titled "Batty Gyal." A vibe just right for the party, "Batty Gyal" tells a story about finding the perfect girl, in this case "The Beautiful African Gyal" with the backside.


Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
ghana ghana music ghana wave ghanaian music heat of the month
Audio
Youtube

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Sauti Sol x Soweto Gospel Choir, Zuchu, Ibraah, Nyashinski and more.

East African artists put their best foot forward this month with fire releases from the likes of Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Zuchu and more.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Image courtesy of C Natty/emPawa

The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Burna Boy x Buju, Teni, C Natty, Simi, Oxlade, Odunsi x Tems and more.

Here are the best tracks that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in April.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi

Spotlight: Akintayo Akintobi's Impressionist Paintings Are Steeped in Yoruba Symbolism

Get familiar with the work of the talented Nigerian painter Akintayo Akintobi.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Akintayo Akintobi, a Lagos-based Nigerian impressionist painter who creates bold paintings inspired by Yoruba symbols and motifs. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning paintings underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Describe your background as an artist briefly and what led to you creating art.

I discovered my talent at the age of 7 through the drawing of cartoons and comic action figures. When the time came to pursue a career in higher institution, it wasn't a difficult decision to make as I had already developed a keen interest in art. I decided to study Fine Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria for four years and obtained a B.A/ED (Fine Arts) specializing in painting. I have been participating in art exhibitions and competitions within and outside of Nigeria.

What are the central themes of your work?

As an impressionistic painter, over the years I have drawn my inspiration as an artist from African cultures, human emotions, unique behaviors and reactions to situations in my environment and society. The impact of these dynamic reactions has enabled me to comprehend why and how people live and react differently to situations in my society, especially the Yoruba people. Sometimes I incorporate traditional Yoruba motifs or symbols within an array of irregularly shaped fragments of color to showcase my identity. Just as people react differently to situations in my society, so do people react differently to color. Over the past few years I have adopted the use of vibrant and brilliant colors.

Describe your evolution as a visual artist.

I started painting professionally in 2013. I discovered that there was something significant missing in my painting, I painted strictly to attain beauty and resemblance in my artworks. In order to broaden my scope and strengthen the depth of my art, I made up my mind to study the works of professional both western and Nigerian artists. Afterwards, I was privileged to work with an astounding Nigerian artist named Jonathan Imafidor. I spent some months working with him as his apprentice as we embarked on a self-imposed artistic adventure which influenced my use of Yoruba motifs/symbols, patterns and brilliant application of colors.

What would you describe as your best work thus far?

My best artwork so far is a painting I made recently this year titled "Ayé-ko-òótó" which translates to "the world rejects the truth". I consider this as my best work so far because of the rich content and message which can be understood across the world.

Akintayo Akintobi EyiwunmiImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi OmotokeImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi My NectarImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Lady BlueImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Unbreakable BondImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Ayé-ko-ootó (The world rejects the truth)Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi
popular
Still from YouTube

Watch the Trailer for 'I May Destroy You,' Michaela Coel's New Series About Sexual Consent

The 'frank and provocative' show is set to premiere on HBO in June.

Last year, it was announced that British-Ghanaian actor and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel, would be creating and starring in an HBO series about contemporary dating life and sexual consent originally called January 22. The trailer for the upcoming show, now called I May Destroy You, has arrived.

In I May Destroy You, Coel plays the protagonist Arabella Essiedu, whose life changes after she becomes a victim of sexual assault.

Here's a full description of the series via Shadow & Act:

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.