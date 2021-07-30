The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (July)
Featuring Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, M3NSA x M.anifest, and more.
As the summer winds down releases have slowed down just a tad, but it's nothing to fear because a number of our Ghanaian music faves are in album mode, and it's only a matter of time before they let loose! In the meantime the rest of our faves have been steady dishing out that fire, making for another month of dope releases. Want the scoop? Check out the best Ghanaian songs of the month below!
Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Black Sherif 'Second Sermon'
Rapidly rising star Black Sherif came back with the second installment of his "Sermon" freestyle series, and he's quickly cementing his place as one of Ghana's next superstars. Hitting 2 million views on YouTube in less than two weeks, "Second Sermon" is a must-listen from this fresh young talent taking the game by storm.
Quamina MP 'Kenkey Seller' ft Medikal
Ground Up act Quamina MP dropped a brand new single, an afrobeats joint titled "Kenkey Seller." This time around he brings in Medikal to bless the official remix of the street jam with a sleek verse.
Stonebwoy 'Outside'
This month dancehall superstar Stonebwoy had something to get off his chest — and indeed he did. "Outside" is a conscious tune addressing recent sociopolitical developments in Ghana with regards to bad governance and a peaceful #FixTheCountry demonstration gone wrong.
Sarkodie 'Vibration' ft. Vic Mensa
African rap general Sarkodie just dropped his latest studio album, No Pressure. This anthemic collaboration with American rapper Vic Mensa, titled "Vibration," is the third single from the album and gave us a small taste of what was to come!
Malcolm Nuna feat. Kuami Eugene 'Money Man Remix'
Ghanaian singer Malcom Nuna is another young star to watch, and this month he came through with the official remix of his breakout single "Money Man." The "Rockstar" Kuami Eugene adds his Midas touch to the infectious afrobeats tune, resulting in a plush money anthem.
Kelvynboy & Quamina MP 'CHOCO'
Kelvyn Boy is the latest to go in on the trending South African genre amapiano, and he definitely does it justice! He dropped this party rocker titled "Choco" with a guest verse by Quamina MP, and trust me it's a vibe that definitely needs to be on your amapiano playlist
Camidoh x Kwesi Arthur 'Dance With You'
Singer Camidoh also came through with a brand new one titled "Dance With You." On this sweetly candid afrobeats tune he offers up his affection to his love interest, assisted by Kwesi Arthur.
M3NSA x M.anifest 'Question For The Gods'
Ghanaian rapper and filmmaker M3nsa released his long-awaited collaboration with award-winning rapper M.anifest, titled "Question for the Gods." The duo sunk into the soul-style sampling, pointing toward many Ghanaian and African current issues, questioning those who are stuck in a bubble of privilege.
Ypee 'Ten Toes' ft. Kofi Jamar
Dan Drizzy 'Punani (Pt 2)' ft. SPL, NOYC, DJ Clems, Dj Highly
With Amapiano still in full swing, Dan Drizzy says his piece with "Punani," an amapiano remix of the track of the same name off his debut EP Business With God. An all-round vibe, the crisp visuals brings even more life to the vibrant bop.
