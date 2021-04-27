The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (April)
Featuring Wendy Shay, Stonebwoy x Vic Mensa, Sarkodie, Twitch 4EVA, Kwesi Arthur and more.
It's been another great month for Ghanaian music, filled to the brim and overflowing with good songs. We know you don't want to miss out on any of the best releases by your favorite artists so, below, we bring you the best Ghanaian music that dropped in April.
Wendy Shay 'Nobody'
Singer Wendy Shay is gearing up to drop her second studio album Shayning Star. Nobody," the first single off that upcoming album, presents a new sound and musical style for the afrobeats and dancehall singer. Here Wendy issues candid commentary on life but the highlight of the song is the music itself — a smooth R&B style ballad executed perfectly by the Rufftown Records vocalist.
Twitch 4EVA 'Chaskele Remix' ft. Oxlade
Ghana-Naija collaborations always deliver the best music and this song is yet another example. Ground Up's Twitch 4EVA teamed up with Nigerian singer Oxlade to issue the remix of Twitch's love-drunk anthem, "Chaskele," from his debut album. The duo sing their hearts out, airing their relationship woes on the Rayf production and, even, interpolating a Backstreet Boys vocal line.
Mr Drew 'Mood'
Highly Spiritual's rising star and the winner of Ghana's 3Music Awards Breakthrough Act, Mr Drew, dropped a brand new afrobeats bop simply titled "Mood." Catchy is an understatement here as Mr Drew cooks up a tune that's definitely going to be the soundtrack to many a party to come.
Stonebwoy 'Blessing' ft. Vic Mensa
Stonebwoy dropped a whopping three songs this month, including a reggae tune and a drill freestyle, but the one that takes the cake is this collaboration with American rapper of Ghanaian descent Vic Mensa. In "Blessing," Stonebwoy issues another surefire hit and Vic shines on his guest slot, gliding all over the dancehall beat.
Sarkodie 'No Fugazy'
Sarkodie recently made the announcement about his upcoming studio album slated for July. He also dropped the first single from the project, "No Fugazy" — an afrobeats song in which the rapper makes a case against fake designer items over a Rexxie production.
Kofi Kinaata 'Thy Grace'
In celebration of his birthday, the rapper and singer Kofi Kinaata dropped a brand new tune titled "Thy Grace." In usual Kofi Kinaata fashion, "Thy Grace" is an excellent highlife tune that puts his songwriting skills on full display.
D-Black 'Enjoyment Minister' ft. Stonebwoy & Quamina MP
D-Black is yet another artist gearing up to drop an album. Off his forthcoming project titled Loyalty, the Black Avenue Muzik boss drops an amapiano tune titled "Enjoyment Minister" featuring Stonebwoy and Quamina MP. The song is a testament to his commitment to the good life.
Lord Paper 'Beautiful Day' ft. Victoria Kimani & Kofi Mole
Ghanaian singer Lord Paper dropped the remix to his previously released record "Beautiful Day." The addition of Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani and "Don't Be Late" rapper Kofi Mole to the slow whine anthem make the infectious tune a fun affair with a vivid color-filled video to match.
Kwesi Arthur 'Walk'
Rapper Kwesi Arthur rewinds the clock a bit to drop the official video for "Walk," a song from his 2019 album Live From Nkrumah Krom Vol. II (Home Run), renewing the trap anthem's lease on life.
Afrisounds 'Causing Trouble' ft. Ghetto Boy & Amartey
"Causing Trouble" is Afrisounds, a full service music firm's, debut single featuring Naira Marley & King Perry collaborator Ghetto Boy and Netherlands-based Amartey. The afrobeats inspired feel-good anthem narrates the love lives of both singers as they sing their hearts out about the women in their lives they yearn desperately over.
