Nnamdi Okirike
Mar. 01, 2021 02:03PM EST
(Youtube)

Scene from EDEM's 'Favour' featuring Efya & Sarkodie.

The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (February)

Featuring Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Efya, Shatta Wale and more.

In the world of Ghanaian music things have kicked into full gear. This month we had a very dope selection of songs, and all our favorite artists made the cut. Singles on point, visuals on point, collabs on deck, so what else is there left to do? Enjoy the music! Here we bring you the best Ghanaian songs that dropped during the month. Check them out below.

Follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Stonebwoy '1GAD'

This month Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy finally released his much-anticipated song, and first new single for the year, called "1GAD." On this one, the multiple award-winning dancehall heavyweight claims "GOAT"' status on the vibrant dancehall record produced by StreetBeatz.

EDEM 'Favour' feat. Efya & Sarkodie

VRMG head honcho Edem came back after a brief hiatus to serve us with this brand new afrobeats record titled "Favour." The award-winning artist sings about matters of the heart on a bouncy, Magnom produced beat. Sarkodie and Efya come through on this one as well, doing their parts justice as usual.

Fameye 'Self Help'

This month Ghanaian singer Fameye dropped this inspirational song, a brand new single titled "Self Help." Starting off the year 2021 with an uplifting tune, "Self Help" is the follow up to his previous single "Pay Me" featuring Lord Paper and his 2020 debut album Greater Than.

Pappy Kojo 'My Heart' feat. Kuami Eugene

Rapper Pappy Kojo's drops this tune titled "My Heart," featuring Lynx Entertainment star singer Kuami Eugene, off his upcoming album Logos II' dropping this month. Here Pappy Kojo and Kuami Eugene team up on a GuiltyBeatz production, and deliver an earnest bop.

Mike Akox ft. Stonebwoy 'Super Mario “Balotelli”'

Not long ago, Australia-based Ghanaian act Mike Akox dropped his latest EP, a 6-track offering simply titled Patience. He followed that up with the official video to the lead single off the EP, a heavy collabo between Mike and Ghana's top reggae and dancehall act Stonebwoy, titled "Super Mario." "Super Mario" is a hat tip to star footballer Mario Balotelli, in which he likens his style, swag, and cool to that of the high-flying athlete's.

Worlasi 'Fkn Guy'

Supertalented act Worlasi came out with a new single, simply titled "Fkn Guy." The single is rapidly gaining traction on social media, for Worlasi's honest admission of being a ''f****** guy," so to speak. Produced by Lisa the Composer and Qube, "Fkn Guy" is a representation of guys who like to do all the wrong things, in relationships, in friendships, and just about everywhere else.

Ebony 'John 8:7' ft. Wendy Shay

Earlier this month marked the birthday of the beloved late singer Ebony Reigns, so her record label Rufftown Records decided to release this inspirational song which walks us through the journey of the artiste while she was alive. The posthumous Ebony Reigns release is titled "John 8:7," and it features new label star and "Queen of Ghana music" Wendy Shay.

KiDi 'Spiritual' ft Kuami Eugene & Patoranking

Ghanaian singer KiDi joined forces with label mate Kuami Eugene and Nigerian dancehall star Patoranking on a new song titled "Spiritual." Here the Lynx Entertainment artist sings about the girl of his dreams, confessing that her love is "spiritual." Produced by KiDi himself and Richie Mensah, this one is another KiDi classic.

Shatta Wale 'Lift (VGMA Diss)'

This month Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale dropped a diss track titled "Lift", where he descended heavily on the Ghana Music Awards (the VGMAs) and its organizers, Charter House. On the song, he lambasts the organizers of the award scheme following the announcement they made without his consent that his indefinite ban had been lifted.

E.L 'Baba Dey'

Rapper and singer E.L takes a shot at comeback with the uplifting "Baba Dey." Here, he issues a timely reminder that God still watches over us, even amidst the tragedies of a most peculiar year. This record is reminiscent of his past hit records like "Koko" which was immensely acclaimed by fans worldwide when it was released back in 2015. "Baba Dey" follows a similar inspirational theme—urging us to hold on to our beliefs and never stop hoping and praying, because baba dey for us.

News Brief
Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns (via Getty Images)

New Fela Kuti Reissues & Box Set Are Coming This Year

Partisan Records has shared initial news of upcoming Fela 50th anniversary reissues and a new box set on the way.

Fela Kuti fans have a lot to look forward to this year as Partisan Records (home to Fela's catalog) has announced plans to release special reissues of two 1971 albums: London Scene and Live! With Ginger Baker, the classic album in which Fela and his band Africa '70 where joined by the Cream drummer.

The label has also said they plan to release the fifth installment in their ongoing Fela vinyl reissue box set series, which are handpicked by notable names in the music world. Previous volumes have been curated by Erykah Badu, Questlove, and Brian Eno.

Partisan has also shared that they will also be launching a scholarship program at Fela's alma mater, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, in London this year. The label will be sharing more information on all of that exciting Fela Kuti 2021 news soon, so keep and eye out.

In the meantime, Fela Kuti is currently leading the fan vote for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. You can head here to cast a daily ballot for the afrobeat legend. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

