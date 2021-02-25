Security Forces in Ghana Target New LGBT Rights Group Centre

Davido 'The Best' ft. Mayorkun<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c47f8911deb0fbd97ad810350aa1b116"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/91D1H29rToQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>DMW boss and Nigerian superstar <strong><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/davido" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Davido</a>'</strong>s cup doesn't seem to run dry. The star has gifted fans with an upbeat, action-packed music video to match the equally energetic "The Best," featuring <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mayorkun-new-music-interview-geng-ep/" target="_self">Mayorkun</a></strong>, off of his much loved third studio album <em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-drops-new-album-a-better-time/" target="_self">A Better Time</a></em>. Directed by <strong></strong><strong>Dammy Twitch, </strong>the fun music video follows a storyline similar to that of childhood fan favorite flick, <em>The Karate Kid.</em></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/davido-best-mayorkun-video/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Mr Eazi 'E Be Mad'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="44aa06fdb5e06ca75d355c89395ad4bd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xMnnfYWgyZo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_self">Mr Eazi</a> </strong>has released his latest EP <em><a href="https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/SomethingElseEP" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Something Else</a></em>. While Mr Eazi describes this project as "the calm before the storm", the multi-talented musician does not disappoint. <em>Something Else</em> follows Mr Eazi's lead track "The Don" which was released last month. The second single, "E Be Mad,'' produced by <strong>Kel P</strong> and <strong>Jaylon</strong>, combines elements of classic Ghanaian highlife music with Mr Eazi's sonorous tenor to create a song he dedicates to "everyone who's in a long relationship and wants to take it further."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mr-eazi-something-else-ep/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Joeboy 'Focus'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="522eeaad314587774202384ac5060a50"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1j8WzAFcsd0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian Afro-pop star <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/joeboy" target="_self">Joeboy</a></strong> has released his long-awaited debut album <em>Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic</em>. The 14-track project is the official follow-up to the young artist's debut <a href="https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/JoeboyLoveAndLightEP" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Love & Light EP</em></a> which dropped in 2019. While no additional artists feature on the album, it is nonetheless an impressive body of work with several bangers to have stuck on repeat.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/joeboy-drops-new-music-album/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Bankulli & Not3s 'Foreign'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ef4577aa66f75ef85718e68078db30d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xopfgeXDlKA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian Afropop manager-turned-singer <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/bankulli-gbemiro-listen-wurld-song/" target="_self"><strong>Bankulli</strong></a> is back this year with a fire track and accompanying visuals featuring <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/not3s/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Not3s</a>, </strong>and we urge you to take note. On his second go at being center stage, Bankulli (who got a Grammy nod for his work on Beyoncé's <em>Lion King: The Gift)</em> recruited British-Nigerian Afroswing crooner Not3s to add his golden touch to the track. The latest and snappy single "Foreign" is sure to appease fans with it's stylish and catchy vibe, and equally as pleasant visuals to match.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/bankulli-and-not3s-single-foreign/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Tems 'The Key'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b532d973387f5ecc8511e3e01d113b0e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g6YJXT7wWfc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian songstress <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/tems" target="_self">Tems</a></strong> has released the new visuals for her track "The Key" which features on her 2020<em> </em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/2sU8ByeYc5BOBFNDr58CGV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>For Broken Ears</em> EP</a>. Directed by <strong>UAX</strong>, the music video is the artist's first visual production for this year and showcases her daring cinematic concepts.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tems-releases-music-video-for-the-key-track/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
TENI 'FOR YOU' ft. Davido<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2f96d6d58f6d6fd028f2bafe3ae85c83"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y5QUVma7_g4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian singer and songwriter <strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/teni" target="_self">Teni </a></strong>shines in her latest music video "For You" featuring fellow Nigerian star <strong>Davido</strong>. "For You", which is centered on a prison escape, sees Davido and Teni teaming up for a thrilling visual escapade. The "For You" music video starts of with Teni behind bars and comically relays the love story that lead to her re-arrest. Davido plays the lover who visits her and breaks her out of jail but the freedom lasts for a short while.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/teni-for-you-music-video-featuring-davido/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Femi Kuti 'As We Struggle Everyday'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e229c3a9018566e5fbfeceae0a6cb95f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a3meNrjteDI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/u/femi_kuti" target="_self"><strong>Femi</strong></a> and <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/made-kuti-new-single-free-your-mind/" target="_self"><strong>Made Kuti</strong></a> have released their <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/femi-kuti-made-legacy-album/" target="_self">highly-anticipated</a> two-album project, <em>Legacy +</em>, and we're in love. The innovative package includes one solo album from each artist, with Femi giving fans <em>Stop The Hate </em>and Made sharing <em>For(e)ward</em>. In celebration of the joint release, Femi has gifted fans with music videos for tracks "Stop The Hate" and "As We Struggle Everyday," both directed by <strong>Optimus Dammy </strong>with illustrations by <strong>Kiki Picasso.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/femi-kuti-made-legacy-album-listen/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Burna Boy 'Onyeka'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd38403c1a0a52e633f6ec96b7964137"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dW5y-4gKnIE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian artist, <strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/burna-boy" target="_self">Burna Boy</a></strong>, has come through big time with his latest music video for "Onyeka". The highly anticipated music video dropped over the weekend and does not disappoint. "Onyeka" is the fifth music video to drop from the Grammy-nominated album <em>Twice As Tall </em>which was released in August last year<em>.</em></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/burna-boy-releases-onyeka-music-video/" target="_self" style="">Find out more</a></p>
<h2>Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff?si=lsQD9u81RBSD3pS-vC2yDw" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>