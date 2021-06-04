south african music
Jun. 04, 2021 07:19AM EST

Gigi Lamayne Shares New Single Featuring Blxckie and Mi Casa

Gigi Lamayne shares Blxckie and Mi Casa-assisred single 'Feelin U' from her upcoming album ''Mermaids and Stuff'.

Gigi Lamayne enlists the unlikely combination of rapper Blxckie and house group Mi Casa in her new single. In under four minutes, the song takes you from South Africa to Spain as Blxckie interpolates The Gang of Instrumentals' "Number One" in the first few minutes over an explosive Spanish samba music beat decorated by high-time hi hats. The song is a remake of Mi Casa's 2017 hit "Feeling You".

"The 'Feeling You' remix came about when I was in studio because I felt that I don't have anybody legendary on the album and the album was already done, so it was then suggested to me that someone in the studio could reach out to Mi Casa and that the remix could become a reality," Gigi Lamayne recently told TshisaLIVE.
"I also didn't want it to become a typical feature hence the remix conversation began. We eventually remade the song because it became a very hip-hop inspired song. So it's a remake of the song if it was hip-hop, like putting a twist into what it would sound like if it was a hip-hop song to begin with," said the rapper.

"Feelin U" is the first single from Gigi Lamayne's upcoming album Mermaids and Stuff. The 19-track project, releasing July 16, is heavy on features. Expect appearances from 25K, Nadia Nakai, Sho Madjozi, pH Raw X, Aubrey Qwana and even author Jackie Phamotse, among others. The project is executive-produced by veteran South African hip-hop producer Beat Mochini.

Mermaids and Stuff will be the first project from Gigi Lamayne since 2019's Job Woods EP. It will be the skilled emcee's fourth release since 2014's Colour of Reign and 2016's i-Genesis.

Job Woods was a catharsis for the rapper after finding herself in a compromising situation with Ambitiouz Entertainment and Mabala Noise. Judging from the title and cover of Mermaids and Stuff, Gigi has undergone a healing process, reached an equilibrium and is finally feeling positive and happy.

Stream "Feelin U" on Apple Music and Spotify and pre-order/pre-add/pre-save Mermaids and Stuff.



Gigi Lamayne Feelin U ft Mi Casa & Blxckie [ OFFICIAL AUDIO ] www.youtube.com

blxckie gigi lamayne music south africa south african hip-hop south african house south african music
Music
(YouTube)

