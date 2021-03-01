Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega & Chadwick Boseman Win at 2021 Golden Globes
Here are the winners for this year's 78th edition of the Golden Globes awards which took place virtually from California and New York.
The 78th Golden Globes took place this past Sunday. The coveted awards ceremony was held virtually from two different locations in New York and California amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The awards show was (yet again) criticised for its continued lack of diversity and found itself the butt of a number of jokes made by comedian hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and the late Chadwick Boseman were among the notable winners of the night.
READ: 'The Burial of Kojo' Is Ghana's First Golden Globe Entry
Kaluuya was awarded a Golden Globe for his role as the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the feature film Judas and the Black Messiah. The film, which was recently added to this year's Sundance Film Festival, "tells the story of how the Black Panther Party, an important part of America's Civil Rights movement, came to be infiltrated by William O'Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield) in order to gather intelligence on the chairman, Fred Hampton who is eventually assassinated." Despite initial technical glitches which interrupted Kaluuya's acceptance speech, the actor spoke endearingly of Hampton saying, "I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he fought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved."
The late Boseman, who unfortunately lost his battle with cancer last year, was awarded Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his phenomenal (and final) role in the 1920s jazz drama, Ma Rainey. The actor's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf and delivered a moving and emotional speech saying, "He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you 'you can,' that tells you 'keep going,' that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at his moment in history."
Boyega clinched Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie for his role in Small Axe, Alexander McQueen's historical anthology comprising five films (Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Red, White and Blue, Alex Wheatle and Education) exploring Black British culture and experiences.
Find the full list of winners here.
- Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya Snag Golden Globe Nominations ... ›
- Africans Nominated for 2020 Critics Choice Awards - OkayAfrica ›
- Egyptian-American Rami Malek Wins Big at the 2019 Golden ... ›
- Cynthia Erivo Earns Golden Globe Nomination for 'Harriet' - OkayAfrica ›
- 'The Burial of Kojo' Is Ghana's First Golden Globe Entry - OkayAfrica ›
- Lupita Nyong'o and Mati Diop Win at Film Critics Circle Awards ... ›