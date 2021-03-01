(Photo by Jenny Anderson/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 21: Daniel Kaluuya attends the Build Series to discuss his new film "Get Out" at Build Studio on February 21, 2017 in New York City.

Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega & Chadwick Boseman Win at 2021 Golden Globes

Here are the winners for this year's 78th edition of the Golden Globes awards which took place virtually from California and New York.