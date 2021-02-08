ghana
News Brief
Nnamdi Okirike
Feb. 08, 2021 10:31AM EST
Gospel Drill Shows Up In KobbySalm's 'Aseda'

KobbySalm is the fresh new name in gospel rap in Ghana.

Ghanaian rapper KobbySalm has released his first single of the year titled "Aseda." KobbySalm is the fresh new name in gospel rap in Ghana, and he's been buzzing ever since dropping his power-packed debut album In The Midst of Comfort in August 2020.

On "Aseda," KobbySalm featured three equally talented names in urban gospel—Belac360, Joe Kay and P.O Godson. The song, which sits on an amazing drill beat by Vacs, seeks to appreciate God for his goodness over the years. "Aseda" which means "thanksgiving" in Twi, talks about how grateful KobbySalm is to God for the gift of life.

This collaboration seeks to lead patrons in giving thanks to God in an urban and enjoyable way. KobbySalm had quite a busy 2020, from his album listening session, album release "The ITMOC Album Concert" and more, and "Aseda" sets the rapper up for an amazing run this 2021.

Watch the video for "Aseda" below and listen to it on streaming platforms here.

