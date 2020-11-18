09 July 2016: South Africa defender Noko Matlou (4) and United States forward Christen Press (12) both attempt to head the ball during an international friendly soccer match between South Africa and USA at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. USA won 1-0.

​Banyana Banyana Secure Equal Pay After South African Government & SAFA Called Out

The South African government and South African Football Association (SAFA) have committed to paying Banyana Banyana the same amount as Bafana Bafana players after being called out by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).