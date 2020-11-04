The Grammys Rename 'Best World Music Album' Category for 'Inclusivity' Reasons

1. 'How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective' by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY3MjUxMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTg0NjM1N30.fo059mLyQPD_hitJrKjy4CBSpy9z8fCpdf65j37gyDM/img.jpg?width=980" id="30b26" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="abc83ac0ea199d7fa300320dd3d5d686" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image supplied by Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane.
<p>This book is a collection of interviews featuring the founders of the Collective mainly <strong>Barbara Smith</strong>, <strong>Beverly Smith</strong>, <strong>Demita Frazie</strong>r. It also features <strong>Alicia Garza</strong>, co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter and as a bonus, a comment by <strong>Barbara Ransby</strong>, who remarks on the creation of the Collective and how it especially inspires her. The Collective was one of the most important organisations to develop out of the anti-racism and women's liberation movements of the 1960s and 1970s. The conversations in the book are reflections on the legacy of the Collective with regards to Black feminism and its impact on today's struggles. As Frazier says: "the point of talking about the Collective is not to be nostalgic; rather, we talk about it because Black women are still not free."</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>This is a collection of essays, interviews and speeches by the revolutionary <strong>Angela Y. Davis</strong>. These musings illuminate the connections between struggles against state violence and oppression throughout history and around the world. They are a reflection on the importance of Black feminism, intersectionality and prison abolitionism. Davis masterfully discusses the legacies of Black freedom movements. Additionally, she says in an interview with <strong>Frank Barat</strong> that is included in the book: "I would say that our struggles mature, they produce new ideas, new issues and new terrains on which we engage in the quest for freedom. Like Nelson Mandela, we must be willing to embrace the long walk toward freedom."</p>
3. 'The Black Consciousness Reader' by Baldwin Ndaba, Therese Owen, Masego Panyane, Rabbie Serumula and Janet Smith
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY3MzAxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDY2NTY0OX0.882wypv7yT6OibrVLF5hatXi8law7K1FLudIe4RSoL8/img.jpg?width=980" id="01598" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00dda8ccc5980323d886693c1eb62483" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image supplied by Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane.
<p>This book was published in the year of the 40th anniversary of Stephen Bantu Biko's murder. The book is an essential collection of history, interviews and opinions about Black Consciousness. It examines how the proper acknowledgement of Blackness brings a greater love, a broader sweep of heroes and a wider understanding of intellectual and political influences. The book shines a spotlight on other significant Black Consciousness personalities such as <strong>Vuyelwa Mashalab</strong><strong>a</strong>, <strong>Assata Shakur</strong>, <strong>Winnie Madikizela-Mandela</strong> and <strong>Onkgopotse Tiro</strong>, to name but a few. It is a perfect reading companion for both <em>I Write What I Like </em>and <em>The Testimony of Steve Biko</em>.</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p><strong>Anton Lembede</strong> was the first president of South Africa's <strong>African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL)</strong>. He was known for this sharp intellect, fiery personality and unwavering commitment to the struggles at hand. This book contributes to the liberation canon by acknowledging Lembede's early contribution to the freedom movement and his passionate and eloquent articulation of the African-centred philosophy he called "Africanism". <em></em></p>
5. 'From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation' by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY3MzA3My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Njk2NjU0MX0.WICCs1OJeT3tcFvykLoSSXpvXWEvzD6CxSWV6QPWxus/img.jpg?width=980" id="296c2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b889889a89efad3caf5dbd20e05448e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image supplied by Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane.
<p> This book is about the historical and contemporary ravages of racism and the persistence of structural inequality including mass incarceration and Black unemployment. Taylor argues that this new struggle against police violence holds the potential to reignite a broader push for Black liberation. <strong>Robin D.G Kelley</strong>, author of <em>Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination,</em> said of the book: "Class Matters! In this clear-eyed, historically informed account of the latest wave of resistance to state violence, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor not only exposes the canard of color-blindness but reveals how structural racism and class oppression are joined at the hip. If today's rebels ever expect to end inequality and racialized state violence, she warns, then capitalism must also end. And that requires forging new solidarities, envisioning a new social and economic order, and pushing a struggle to protect Black lives to its logical conclusion: a revolution capable of transforming the entire nation."</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>Sankara says that, "We must dare to invent the future. Everything man is capable of imagining, he can create." It is this call that we must heed––the invention of the future. This requires imagination and as South African Professor <strong>Pumla Gqola</strong> encourages, it requires that we must do some "dream work". This book brings us Thomas Sankara in his own words. It is a careful selection of his writings and interviews from 1983 until his tragic and untimely assassination in 1987.</p>
7. 'Let My People Go' by Albert Luthuli
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY3MzA5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTUxMDEwOX0.PsD-mt8nwivgwSMu84sHW6uS9a5IvUglVWpTPQgX-kY/img.jpg?width=980" id="445f4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="17309e19ec3b89fb0d0f20be955e8652" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Image supplied by Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane.
<p>Luthuli writes in the preface of the book: "This book is the outcome, after long hesitation on my part, of the urging of my friends. It is true that in the last thirty years I have been increasingly identified with the movement of resistance against oppression by white supremacy in South Africa, until now, I find myself at its head. Nevertheless, I regard my life as one among many, and my role in the resistance as one among many." Luthuli tells the story of the repression and resistance that were to shape the South African political landscape forever: the Defiance Campaign. This was the first mass challenge to the Apartheid regime. he also speaks about the drafting of the Freedom Charter, the infamous Treason Trial and the tragedies of the Sharpville and Langa massacres.</p>