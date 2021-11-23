grammys
Music
Zee Ngema
Nov. 23, 2021 02:10PM EST
Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Wizkid, Tems, Black Coffee & More Nominated For 2022 Grammy Awards

See the full list of African artists honored during Tuesday's nomination ceremony.

Next year's Grammy nominations are in and Africa showed up and out!

The 64th annual Grammy music awards are on the horizon, and Tuesday's nomination ceremony covered a lot of ground within the music industry. Not surprisingly, Wizkid's Made In Lagos (Deluxe) received a nod for Best Global Music album, with the stellar and globally adorned track "Essence" featuring Nigeria's Tems being nominated for Best Global Music Performance. Nigerian favorites Femi and Made Kuti's joint project Legacy+ received a nomination under the Best Global Music Album category.

Other notable nods include; Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo's collaboration with Nigerian powerhouse Burna Boy, as well her performance with American cellist Yo-Yo Ma received under the Global Music Performance category. South Africa's Black Coffee's album Subconsciously made its mark within the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category with his own nomination, and Ghanaian artist Rocky Dawuni under Best Global Music Album.

The music ceremony will be hosted in Los Angeles, US on January 31 2022 and we're excited to see who snags the highly coveted awards during next year's ceremony. In the meantime, let us know on Twitter who you're excited to see perform.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of African artists nominated for next year's Grammy award ceremony.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti

"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

"Essence," Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

"Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1," Rocky Dawuni

"East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert," Daniel Ho and Friends

"Mother Nature," Angelique Kidjo

"Legacy +," Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

"Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition," Wizkid

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Subconsciously," Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers," Illenium

"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)," Major Lazer

"Shockwave," Marshmello

"Free Love," Sylvan Esso

"Judgement," Ten City

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
music news grammy awards grammy awards 2022 wizkid burna boy femi kuti made kuti angelique kidjo yo yo ma tems music grammys
Sports
Photo: Mini Cho

Mini Cho and the Renaissance of African Surf Culture

Competitive surfing helped Mini Cho find his place in the world. Now he wants to bring other Mozambicans into the fold.

Surfing, in its most basic form, is a surface water sport in which the participant uses a board to ride along a moving wave towards the shore. In theory, this most basic action will have occurred for as long as there have been coastal populations ready to venture out for fishing and exploration. Yet, the development of professional surfing, which had initially been adopted by Australia and the US in the 1970s, and its documentation through surfing photography, has created a surfing culture that has been predominantly framed from a Western perspective.

The origins of surfing are commonly associated with Polynesian and Hawaiian culture, but historians like University of California history professor, Kevin Dawson, have collated documented evidence of the independent history of African wave-riding from as early as the 1640s. In his book, "Undercurrents of Power: Aquatic Culture in the African Diaspora," Dawson explores how populations across the coastlines of Africa had developed sea-dwelling merchants who learned to navigate surf patterns, as a means to open up economic opportunities.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

DJ Neptune Summons Lojay & Zlatan to Be Your 'Only Fan'

The Nigerian DJ is giving teasers from his forthcoming album, Greatness 2.0, which will feature a truly all-star cast of African talent.