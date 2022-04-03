News Brief
grammys

Black Coffee & Angélique Kidjo Win 2022 Grammy Awards

Black Coffee & Angélique Kidjo Win 2022 Grammy Awards
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Angélique Kidjo, winner of the Global Music Album award.

In the Best Global Music Album and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories.

South Africa and Benin have shown up and out at the 64th annual Grammy music awards, as both Black Coffee and Angélique Kidjo won in their respective categories.

Beninese icon Angélique Kidjo's album Mother Nature won Best Global Music Album against heavy competition from the likes of Wizkid's Made In Lagos (Deluxe) and Femi & Made Kuti's Legacy + and Rocky Dawuni's Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1.

South African veteran DJ and producer Black Coffee won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, beating out the likes of Major Lazer and Marshmello for the award.

Another category of note, Best Global Music Performance–in which Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy ("Do Yourself"), Wizkid and Tems ("Essence") and Femi Kuti ("Pà Pá Pà") were nominated—went to Paskistani musician Arooj Aftab.

There's definitely been some talk online as Wizkid, and his widely-acclaimed Made In Lagos album and "Essence" single alongside Tems, didn't take home any of the two awards he was nominated for tonight.

See some social media posts below.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Popular