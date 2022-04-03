Black Coffee & Angélique Kidjo Win 2022 Grammy Awards

In the Best Global Music Album and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories.
South Africa and Benin have shown up and out at the 64th annual Grammy music awards, as both Black Coffee and Angélique Kidjo won in their respective categories.
Beninese icon Angélique Kidjo's album Mother Nature won Best Global Music Album against heavy competition from the likes of Wizkid's Made In Lagos (Deluxe) and Femi & Made Kuti's Legacy + and Rocky Dawuni's Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1.
South African veteran DJ and producer Black Coffee won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, beating out the likes of Major Lazer and Marshmello for the award.
Another category of note, Best Global Music Performance–in which Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy ("Do Yourself"), Wizkid and Tems ("Essence") and Femi Kuti ("Pà Pá Pà") were nominated—went to Paskistani musician Arooj Aftab.
There's definitely been some talk online as Wizkid, and his widely-acclaimed Made In Lagos album and "Essence" single alongside Tems, didn't take home any of the two awards he was nominated for tonight.
See some social media posts below.
.@angeliquekidjo's 'Mother Nature' wins the GRAMMY for Best Global Music Album at the 2022 #GRAMMYs.https://www.grammy.com/news/angelique-kidjo-mother-nature-best-global-music-album-winner-2022-grammys?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=owned&utm_campaign=grammys2022\u00a0\u2026— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@Recording Academy / GRAMMYs) 1649022344
Congrats Best Dance/Electronic Music Album winner - \n'Subconsciously' @RealBlackCoffee \n\nWATCH NOW https://grm.my/3uTqibO\u00a0 #GRAMMYPremiere #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/ZxaclbdBB2— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@Recording Academy / GRAMMYs) 1649020460
Black Coffee wins the Grammy for best dance/ electronic music album #GRAMMYs @RealBlackCoffeepic.twitter.com/iSdOC9A1l0— Aria (@Aria) 1649020610
You are our hero and unborn generations will speak about your impact and Records broken \n\nSometimes life doesn\u2019t give what we want, not because we don\u2019t deserve it, but because we deserve more life .\n\n#Hero #YoungLegend pic.twitter.com/m5NTB10Enu— Bankulli ( Grammy Nominated ) (@Bankulli ( Grammy Nominated )) 1649019736
Wizkid and Essence should have won. It wasn\u2019t even fair that it didn\u2019t get nominated in the mainstream categories. It\u2019s the nature of systems anyway, lock others out until they force their way in.— JJ. Omojuwa (@JJ. Omojuwa) 1649018496
