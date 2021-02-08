Harry Carter Drops Latest EP 'Carterstrophy'
Upcoming Nigerian hip-hop artist, Harry Carter, has released his highly anticipated EP 'Carterstrophy'.
Nigerian musician and song writer Harry Carter has dropped his latest hip-hop EP Carterstrophy. The six-track EP is a bold musical telling of the rapper's journey of growing into his strength. Carterstrophy comes exactly a year after Harry Carter dropped his impressive debut EP Carterlyst. In his latest offering, Harry Carter presents an infectious Afrobeats and R&B collection with Carterstrophy.
Read: Joeboy Releases Long-Awaited Album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic'
Harry Carter, real name Harrison Ogedegbe, reveals that the first track "C'est La Vie" was inspired by living freely and unbound by society's rules. "C'est La Vie" carries the laidback mood and is a perfect opener. Carterstrophy features only one other artist, Dumone who is featured on the second track "Baby". "Baby" is a relaxing love song about two men attracted to the same woman. Harry Carter and Dumone wax lyrical in English and Nigerian pidgin in the Afrobeats song. "What You Preach" and "Say No More" are notable tracks that carry the signature hip-hop flow and beat.
The young hip-hop artist reportedly carefully selected each track on Carterstrophy to offer an emotional, genre crossing and upbeat music experience. The entire EP is only 17 minutes long and each song feels like a teaser but the upcoming artist leaves his fans completely satisfied.
Listen to Carterstophy on Spotify.
Listen to Carterstrophy on Apple Music.
