Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 10, 2021 08:51AM EST
Left: Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images, Centre: Photo by Mark Peckmezian, Right: Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Here Are All the Nominations for the 2021 BAFTAs

Akinola Davies Jr, Daniel Kaluuya, Chadwick Boseman and more have been nominated for the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs).

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) have recently released the 2021 list of nominees. Like the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs have historically had a distinct lack of diversity with last year's nominees having been all-white and resulting in a number of boycotts of the awards show. This year's nominations list, however, has a bit of...colour.

Daniel Kaluuya has been nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" for his role in the riveting Fred Hampton biopic, Judas and the Black Messiah. The film has also been nominated for "Best Cinematography" and "Best Casting". Kaluuya was also recently awarded the Critics Choice award for "Best Supporting Actor" while the film itself was nominated for "Best Ensemble". Additionally, the late Chadwick Boseman is up for "Best Actor" for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He too was also awarded a Critics Choice award in the same category.

Nigerian filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr has been nominated in the "Best British Short Film" category for his experimental film, Lizard. Moreover, Davies Jr's film is the first Nigerian production to ever win the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Read our recent interview with the filmmaker here.

Oliver Hermanus' exquisite film Moffie has been nominated in the "Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer". The South African film tells the story of a closeted homosexual teenager who is conscripted and sent to war on the Angolan border in 1981.

View the full list of BAFTAs nominees below:

Best film

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British film

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Best film not in the English language

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best documentary

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

Best animated film

Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best original screenplay

Tobias Lindholm – Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher – Mank
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Theresa Ikoko – Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best adapted screenplay

Moira Buffini – The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven – The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani – The White Tiger

Best actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku -His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Best actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best supporting actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-jung Youn – Minari

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Best original score

Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul

Best casting

Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland

Best editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca

Best costume design

Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank

Best make up and hair

The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best sound

Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best special visual effects

Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best British short animation

The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy

Best British short film

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan

