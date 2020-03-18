100 women 2020
popular
OkayAfrica
Mar. 18, 2020 10:42AM EST

Introducing our annual list of 100 extraordinary African women.

Introducing OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020 List

Celebrating African Women Laying the Groundwork for the Future

It would not be hyperbole to consider the individuals we're honoring for OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020 list as architects of the future.

This is to say that these women are building infrastructure, both literally and metaphorically, for future generations in Africa and in the Diaspora. And they are doing so intentionally, reaching back, laterally, and forward to bridge gaps and make sure the steps they built—and not without hard work, mines of microaggressions, and challenges—are sturdy enough for the next ascent.

In short, the women on this year's list are laying the groundwork for other women to follow. It's what late author and American novelist Toni Morrison would call your "real job."

"I tell my students, 'When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else."

And that's what inspired us in the curation of this year's list. Our honorees use various mediums to get the job done—DJ's, fashion designers, historians, anthropologists, and even venture capitalists—but each with the mission to clear the road ahead for generations to come. Incredible African women like Eden Ghebreselassie, a marketing lead at ESPN who created a non-profit to fight energy poverty in Eritrea; or Baratang Miya, who is quite literally building technology clubs for disadvantaged youth in South Africa.

There are the builds that aren't physically tangible—movements that inspire women to show up confidently in their skin, like Enam Asiama's quest to normalize plus-sized bodies and Frédérique (Freddie) Harrel's push for Black and African women to embrace the kink and curl of their hair.

And then there are those who use their words to build power, to take control of the narrative, and to usher in true inclusion and equity. Journalists, (sisters Nikki and Lola Ogunnaike), a novelist (Oyinkan Braithwaite), a media maven (Yolisa Phahle), and a number of historians (Nana Oforiatta Ayim, Leïla Sy) to name a few.

In a time of uncertainty in the world, there's assuredness in the mission to bring up our people. We know this moment of global challenge won't last. It is why we are moving forward to share this labor of love with you, our trusted and loyal audience. We hope that this list serves as a beacon for you during this moment—insurance that future generations will be alright. And we have our honorees to thank for securing that future.

EXPERIENCE 100 WOMEN 2020

The annual OkayAfrica 100 Women List is our effort to acknowledge and uplift African women, not only as a resource that has and will continue to enrich the world we live in, but as a group that deserves to be recognized, reinforced and treasured on a global scale. In the spirit of building infrastructure, this year's list will go beyond the month of March (Women's History Month in America) and close in September during Women's Month in South Africa.

100 women 2020

From Your Site Articles
100 women baratang miya eden ghebreselassie enam asiama frédérique (freddie) harrel leïla sy lola ogunnaike naima nana oforiatta ayim nikki ogunnaike oyinkan braithwaite yolisa phahle 100 women 2020
popular
(Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernardine Evaristo's Award-Winning Novel, 'Girl, Woman, Other,' Is Being Adapted Into a Film

The British-Nigerian author's Booker-prize winning book, about the lives of Black-British women, is headed to the big screen.

British-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo's Booker-prize winning novel Girl, Woman, Other is being adapted for the big screen by major British production company Potboiler Television, reports African literary site Brittle Paper.

The production company, helmed by BAFTA winning producer Andrea Calderwood and Gail Egan, is the same company behind the upcoming series adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah on HBO Max. Potboiler Television's previous productions also include the 2019 film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Flashbacks to Ebola as the First Coronavirus Case Arrives in Liberia

As Liberia gets its first case of COVID-19, some Liberians are bracing for a shock to its health system while others see a resilient nation better prepared to handle the crisis.

On Monday, Liberia declared its first case of the COVID-19, joining the other countries battling the global coronavirus pandemic. Liberia is now part of a growing number of other African countries—26, now 27—who are experiencing their first cases of the virus since the outbreak began December 2019 in China.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo courtesy of Harmonize.

Listen to Harmonize's New Album 'Afro East'

The Tanzanian artist features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and several others on his latest project.

Harmonize recently dropped his latest offering, an 18-track album titled Afro East, which is the follow-up to his 2018 EP Afro Bongo.

The album, which is the Tanzanian artist's first project since leaving Diamond Platnumz's record label, features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others.

Keep reading... Show less
Interview
(Youtube)

Interview: Armsdeal Shoots Some of South African Hip-Hop’s Most Creative Music Videos

We chat to South African filmmaker Nkululeko 'Armsdeal' Lebambo about his conceptual music videos and how he navigates the film industry.

Nkululeko Lebambo doesn't shoot music videos, he makes movies. There's no less cliché way to put it.

His latest work is for the rapper Priddy Ugly's song "Ho$h Ho$h." The short film is a grimy street tale in which the rapper and his acolytes take their enemy hostage and torture him while reciting raps—a trap musical of some sort. It's not just the characters portrayed that make the film gripping, but the way everything falls together to form a compelling narrative.

The director, who goes by the moniker Armsdeal and runs the production company CideFX Films, is behind most of Priddy Ugly's visuals—from "Love-Hate" to "Cocaine Ghost," "Come to my Kasim," "02Hero," and of course "Ho$h Ho$h," among a few others.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

Glastonbury 2020 Has Been Cancelled

After initially moving forward with a lineup that included Burna Boy, Seun Kuti and other African acts; organizers of the music festival have now announced its cancellation.

popular.