Mar. 13, 2020 08:34AM EST
Photo courtesy of the artist.

J.Derobie in "Back It" video.

Watch J.Derobie's New Boxing Video For 'Back It'

Video Premiere: The buzzing Ghanaian act and emPawa artist comes through with a new music video for "Back It."

Ghana's J.Derobie turned heads last year when he arrived in a big way with his hit single "Poverty." The track, released through Mr Eazi's emPawa, was one of. our top picks for the Best Ghanaian Songs of 2019.

J.Derobie is now returning with the brand new music video for his latest Uche B-produced dancehall banger, "Back It," which we're premiering here today.

The new Accra-shot music video, directed by Babs Direction, follows J.Derobie to a boxing gym and ring as he trains to become a champion, while also splicing in scenes of the Ghanaian artist as a military leader.

"The idea was to create a song to show resiliency, to show courage, to show that you are not weak, and you can handle challenges that come your way," J.Derobie tells OkayAfrica. "To prove that yeah, you are a man."

"The boxing concept came from the director. The song sounds so hard, so he was picturing something like boxing. In boxing, you are not afraid of your opponent, and it's all about winning. We shot at a boxing gym in Accra, Jamestown. It's a real gym, and those pictures are legends from back in the day like Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey," he continues.

"When you see me in the [military] uniform, that is like I am a president addressing the nation, a leader. Every leader shows courage, every leader is not afraid of challenges, every leader is not afraid to go into whatever situation, and face the challenges for their people," J.Derobie explains.

Watch the striking new music video for "Back It" below.

J.Derobie - Back It (Official Video) www.youtube.com

"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Interview
Ko-Jo Cue. Image provided by the artist.

Ko-Jo Cue Addresses the Struggles of Young African Men In 'For My Brothers'

Interview: Ghana's Ko-Jo Cue tells us about his debut album, For My Brothers, and the many compelling stories behind it.

Ko-Jo Cue isn't a new name in the Ghana music space. Having consistently released music from as way back as 2010 until now, he has proved his skill and dexterity as a rapper several times over. However something had been lacking, especially from a rapper of his caliber: a project. This month Ko-Jo Cue set out to resolve that, with the release of his much anticipated debut album, For My Brothers, a 15-track offering from the BBnz Live signee. For My Brothers is more than just an album, though. It's an unreservedly honest and heartfelt letter to all young men, addressing what it means to be a man and the struggles young African males face today.

Previously, the Ko-Jo Cue we're used to would shuffle between lyrical rap and afrobeats-influenced party rap versions of himself, at his convenience. This time around we get a new version of the spectacled rapper: the conscious Ko-Jo Cue. For My Brothers is deep, honest, and touching. Addressing everything from the need to cut people off, to the death of a dear loved one, the experiences detailed within are sure to resonate with any young male adult.

In these afrobeats times, the primary aim of most African musicians is to make their listener's dance, or make a "vibe" or "banger" for the clubs and dance floors, rappers included. An artist setting out to dedicate an entire project to speak to the group of people who can relate with him the most, and who can learn from his stories and experiences and realize that they aren't alone in what they're facing, is impressive. It shows a level of care for his art that surpasses commercialism and all the trappings of today's music industry, and the desire to leave a lasting impact.

Keep reading... Show less
Still from YouTube

Trevor Noah Says Farewell to His Live Studio Audience With a Humorous Musical Tribute

The comedian announced that he'll be suspending live audience recordings of his show due to coronavirus.

Trevor Noah's The Daily Show will stop recording with a live studio audience, beginning on Monday due to the coronavirus.

The South African comedian made the announcement during Thursday night's show, stating that he needed to do "his part" in helping combat the spread of the virus. Despite the unfortunate news, Noah made the announcement on a light-hearted note by serenading the audience with a comedic musical tribute.

In the farewell song, the host reminisces about some of his favorite types of guests over the years, singing: "I'm gonna miss those guys who love to explain the show / The people with the weird-ass laughs are the ones I'll miss the most / The guy who came to kill me, but then I won him over with my jokes / The fans who came from Africa and just wanted to hear about home / No one knows about Uganda, man, but I'm gonna miss you!"

Keep reading... Show less
Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.

South Africans Call on Government to Issue Travel Ban to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, says it is "too early" to issue a travel ban with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

South Africans are calling on their government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a travel ban to prevent the further importing of the coronavirus by travellers from hard-hit countries as well as South Africans returning from those affected countries.

President Ramaphosa has however stated that it is still "too early" to issue a travel ban and instead advised South Africans to remain on "high alert" and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves.

Keep reading... Show less

