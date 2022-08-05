Nigerian-American Jackie Aina Catches Flames For Insensitive New Candle
The s-candle burns bright on Twitter as the Youtuber's 'Sòrò Sókè' candle sparks fury over the political meaning behind the name.
We didn't this week would see drama from the candle community, but here we are.
Nigerian-American Youtuber Jackie Aina has angered the Nigerian online community after the latest release from her lifestyle candle brand Forvr Mood. The candle titled, "Sòrò Sókè" which translates to "Speak Up", has the community up in arms as the saying was originally used during the inhumane #ENDSARS saga that saw the Nigerian government willfully gun down peaceful protesters.
In a video sharing Aina's event celebrating her latest collection titled, "Owombe", her official Twitter account announced the names of the four new fragrances: Sòrò Sókè, No Wahala, Soft Life, and Spice of Life. In a behind-the-scent type video, Aina clearly understood the original meaning behind 'Soro Soke', however, her explanation did seem rather out of touch.
"Soro Soke in Yoruba means 'Speak Up'", she acknowledges in the video. But, it doesn't get better as she continues. "When I first smelled this scent it was bold, and I wanted to give it a name that matched the energy of what I was smelling." The former beauty influencer turned lifestyle guru then kindly goes on to describe the bold, yet creamy nature of sandalwood.
Unfortunately, she continues with, "Speaking up is important, but you can never do it alone. I felt really inspired by the fact that it was layered and supported with these other beautiful, stunning notes." There was no mention of the boldness being inspired by the power and force behind Nigerian youths.
Unfortunately, she continues with, "Speaking up is important, but you can never do it alone. I felt really inspired by the fact that it was layered and supported with these other beautiful, stunning notes."
Some have falsely accused Aina of having stayed silent while the protests were taking place, though there are many examples of her sending support to those in her home country. It would be unfair to assume that Aina's actions were intentional... however, calling a cousin back home probably would've done her some good.
Nigerian Twitter is absolutely not having it
\u201c@Forvrmood @Sephora Babe is moving like those diaspora cousins that would bully you as kids when they come in Dec, but are now forming best friends so they can use you to brush up on their Nigerian accent and be even bigger entertainment clowns for their white friends.\nYvonne, you sef dey this table\u201d— FORVR MOOD (@FORVR MOOD) 1659628480
\u201cPeople died. A whole generation of Nigerians FOREVER traumatised just so Jackie Aina could sell a candle you know. There is no insult deep enough I could say right now. I am fucking spun \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Troublemaker of Zion - W N C (@Troublemaker of Zion - W N C) 1659690602
\u201cThe same Jackie Aina that blocked everyone who begged her to lend a voice to the #EndSARS protest is now playing Nigerian dress up party and trying to profit off the phrase that memorializes the unjust death and suffering of innocent Nigerians\nYou can\u2019t make this shit up\u201d— Uche\ud83c\udf78 (@Uche\ud83c\udf78) 1659705161
\u201cDear Non-Nigerians,\n\nThe reason why this is receiving so much backlash is because Jackie Aina shamelessly named one of the candles "Soro Soke" which translates into "speak up". \n\nIt was one of the rallying cries during EndSars. But Jackie was notably silent during the protests.\u201d— Holadera (@Holadera) 1659700273
- These 5 African Bloggers Give Us the Tea on Fenty Beauty's Galaxy ... ›
- 100 Women: Jackie Aina Is the Beauty Guru Challenging the ... ›