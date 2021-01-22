South African Minister Jackson Mthembu Dies from COVID-19

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA FEBRUARY 12: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) ANCs Jackson Mthembu during day 1 of the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2019 debate at the National Assembly on February 12, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Members of Parliament gathered to question President Cyril Ramaphosa address, which took place on February 07. Ramaphosa is due to respond on February 14.