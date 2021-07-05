Explained: Keeping Up With Jacob Zuma

Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Former South African President and former president of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) Jacob Zuma listens to local resident Sandile Ngcobo during a door to door campaign visit in Shakaskraal township, on April 16, 2019. - Even if Zuma is not candidate, he is campagning for ANC party. South Africans will go to the polls for national elections on May 8, 2019.