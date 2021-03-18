jae5
Mar. 18, 2021 05:03PM EST

JAE5 Connects With Skepta & Rema For 'Dimension'​

Watch the Ghanaian-shot music video for JAE5's debut single, which blends afrobeats with sounds from the UK scene.

Producer JAE5 has been the talk of music circles for years now—initially for his huge work overseeing J Hus' albums and more recently for producing for the likes of Wizkid, Koffee, and Popcaan

The UK-based producer of Ghanaian origin just won a Grammy award last week for his work on Burna Boy's Twice As Tall. JAE5 was responsible for production on the standout album closer "Bank On It," which we named one of the Best Nigerian Songs of 2020.

JAE5 is now sharing his own debut single, "Dimension," and he's brought some noteworthy company in the shape of Skepta and Rema. "Dimension" is a love letter to his home nation of Ghana, a press statement reads, and its music video was shot there.

"For my first single, I wanted to pull off something that represented me well. It had to be heavily influenced by Afrobeats and the UK urban scene," JAE5 mentions in a statement. "Skepta and Rema are the perfect combination. 'Dimension' is a meaningful track with a vibe! Skepta as always delivers the maddest verse and Rema on the hook—that guy just isn't normal! I hope everyone enjoys the track."

