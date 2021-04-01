jay-z
No, Jay-Z Is Not Releasing an African-Themed Album Named 'Ascension'

We thought pandemics cancelled out April Fools' jokes.

Jay-Z's name has been making the rounds on Twitter today, April 1, because of a track list and cover artwork circulating around his "new album" Ascension.

The "rumors" show a track list that includes features from African stars like Sarkodie, Nasty C, Femi Kuti and Olamide, promoting it as a new African-themed album from Jay-Z.

Of course, neither Jay-Z, Roc Nation nor any official associates of the rap mogul have confirmed or mentioned anything about a new album.

The April Fools' joke seems to have started on African blogs/accounts like Charts Africa and NotJustOk, who initially posted the track list image.

NotJustOk took the joke even further by publishing a "quote" from Jay-Z attributed to a Roc Nation press statement: "I've always wanted to get in touch with my roots and connect to the motherland. You know, Africa is blessed with so much talent and I felt like it was time to tap into that resource. The Ascension is not just talking or focusing on Africa but it's also about me giving back to the people, familiarizing with the culture and connecting more with the motherland."

While we wish it were true, it's not. To be honest, the cover art alone should've given this away.

See some of the tweets and reactions below.








