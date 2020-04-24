Listen to Jidenna's Upbeat New Single 'Feng Shui'
From the Insecure Season 4 soundtrack.
Jidenna is back with a brand new loosey in the shape of "Feng Shui," a track that will feature in the upcoming episode of Issa Rae's Insecure show on HBO.
"Feng Shui" is an upbeat production built on, what sounds like, a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 808s-meet-afro-fusion beat work. It's definitely an uplifting one.
"Swanky new tune alert via Insecure!," Jidenna wrote on Instagram. "That Feng Sui. Big ups to Issa Rae and The Raedio for showing love to the record. Listen for me on this week's episode."
Jidenna released his latest album, 85 to Africa, last year, which features singles "Tribe," "Sufi Woman" "Sou Sou," and "Zodi" alongside Mr Eazi. The 11-track album included features from Seun Kuti, Goldlink, St. Beauty and Mereba.
OkayAfrica and Jidenna partnered up to create and drop the official merch for 85 to Africa and its world tour. Selections from that Jidenna collection are on sale right now.
Get into Jidenna's latest single "Feng Shui" below.
