music
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Feb. 04, 2021 01:05PM EST
Album cover art.

JoeBoy Releases Long-Awaited Album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic'

Joeboy Releases Long-Awaited Album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic'

Nigerian artist Joeboy has released his debut album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic' following his 2019 'Love & Light' EP.

Nigerian Afro-pop star Joeboy has released his long-awaited debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. The 14-track project is the official follow-up to the young artist's debut Love & Light EP which dropped in 2019. While no additional artists feature on the album, it is nonetheless an impressive body of work with several bangers to have stuck on repeat.

READ: Interview: Joeboy On What It Means to Be an African Popstar

After dropping "Celebration" and then "Lonely" towards the end of last year, both of which feature on this latest album, Joeboy has delivered a body of work that is testament to the ability of Mr Eazi's emPawa initiative to unearth musical gems.

Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic opens with "Count Me Out"—a definite standout track on the album. The track is an interesting mixture of a staple Afrobeat rhythm with classical instrumentals such as the violin. "Focus", on the other hand, is a vibrant and upbeat number with an infectious soundscape composed of steady drums and a playful wind instrument. Other tracks to earmark are "Lonely", "Oshe" and "Show Me."

Speaking to OkayAfrica about how he named his debut album, Joeboy says:

"You know the first project was Love and Light. I spoke with Oxygen Mix—my mixing engineer—about what we should name the next project. When we were in Ghana riding quad bikes somewhere, Oxygen was like this place is beautiful. "Let's call it somewhere between beauty and magic." Another reason why we settled on the name is because the album consists of songs that are about different parts of love. Love is beautiful. Love is magic. These were songs I made with those influences."

Listen to Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic on Apple Music:

Listen to Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic on Spotify:

From Your Site Articles
nigerian music nigeria joeboy joeboy album music
Film

FOKN Bois & the New 'Contradict' Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

We talk to M3nsa and Wanlov about being part of a documentary that shows the role musicians play in addressing some of Ghana's—and the world's—biggest issues.

As the Norient Film Festival kicks off this month, it signals a homecoming of sorts for M3nsa and Wanlov the Kubulor, also known as the FOKN Bois. The Ghanaian duo are part of a documentary called Contradict, which is featured on this year's virtual lineup of the Swiss event. It's at the festival, almost a decade ago, where FOKN Bois first showed their film, Coz Ov Moni, which gained acclaim as the "first pidgin musical" and showcased their outspoken views and immense creativity.

The film attracted the attention of festival founder Thomas Burkhalter, who together with co-director Peter Guyer would go on to enlist FOKN Bois to be a large part of their doc, Contradict. It's been screening at virtual festivals for the past year and won the Bernese Film Award last year.

"We just connected with Thomas and Peter and they said they were going to be coming to Ghana, to shoot a little short documentary," M3nsa tells OkayAfrica. Burkhalter and Guyer intended to include the artists in a multimedia documentary that dealt with music trends across the globe. But the filmmakers ended up deciding to hone in on Ghana and make a documentary that looks at today's world from both a Ghanaian, African, and a Swiss, European, perspective.

Burkhalter and Guyer asked seven Ghanaian musicians—FOKN Bois' M3NSA and Wanlov the Kubolor, along with Adomaa, Worlasi, Akan, Mutombo Da Poet and Poetra Asantewa—to write new songs especially for the documentary. The concept taps into their views on some of the biggest issues of our time, and how their visions could perhaps become new global realities.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

South Africa's Thuli Madonsela Receives French Knighthood

Former South African Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, has received knighthood from French President Emmanuel Macron for her 'achievements in the defence of the rule of law'.