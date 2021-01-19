music
Rufaro Samanga
Jan. 19, 2021 10:05AM EST
Joeboy Shares Visuals for New Track 'Lonely'

Joeboy has dropped the music video for his latest track 'Lonely'. The endearing track features on his upcoming debut album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic'.

Nigerian artist Joeboy has dropped the visuals for his latest track "Lonely". The new song features on his upcoming debut album Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic which is set to be released on February 4th of this year. The debut album is the official follow-up to Joeboy's debut Love & Light EP which he released back in 2019.

READ: Interview: Joeboy On Blowing Up and His New 'Love & Light' EP

After bursting onto the music scene a few years ago with his hit songs "Baby" and "Beginning", Joeboy continues to showcase his tremendous talent and versatility as a musician. Aside from his epic collaboration on "Nobody" featuring Mr Eazi and DJ Neptune, his own solo numbers including "Celebration" and the 2020 release "Call", have been praiseworthy.

In "Lonely", the Nigerian artist, who is admittedly the more popular face of Mr Eazi's emPawa initiative, tells the story of two neighbours who are interested in one another and neither want to be lonely nor apart from one another. The music video, which was shot in Lagos by Nigerian director, Adetula "KingTula" Adebowale, tells this story well with the couple eventually linking up and giving the audience a generally happy ending. The track itself is a smooth number with a mid-tempo pace accentuated by Joeboy's sultry vocals. If this track is anything to go by, the album promises to be an incredible body of work.

In a statement, the Nigerian artist says the following about the upcoming album:

"Working on this project was life changing — I met a version of myself I never knew before. The plan was to come up with a title that best describes love, without actually using the word love. Hence Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Because love is a perfect blend of beauty and magic."

The Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic album is available for pre-order here.

Watch the new music video for "Lonely" below:

Joeboy - Lonely (Official Video) www.youtube.com


Listen to "Lonely" on Apple Music:

Listen to "Lonely" on Spotify:

nigeria nigerian music joeboy somewhere between beauty & magic music
