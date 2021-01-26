film
Rufaro Samanga
Jan. 26, 2021 06:32AM EST
Left - Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images. Right - Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Left - John Boyega attends the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on 02 February, 2020 in London, England. Right - HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Robert De Niro attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

John Boyega & Robert De Niro Team Up for Netflix's 'The Formula'

John Boyega and Robert De Niro are set to star in Netflix's epic car race drama, 'The Formula'.

John Boyega and Robert De Niro are reportedly set to star in Netflix's upcoming car race drama The Formula. Written, directed and produced by Gerard McMurray, the film tells the story of a talented Formula One professional racer who becomes a getaway driver instead in order to rescue the only family he has left. The film will be produced by McMurray's Buppie Productions with producer credits shared among De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh.

READ: From 'Star Wars' to the War on Racism: John Boyega's Speech at a London Protest Moved Masses

Right off the back of Martin Scorsese's 10-times Oscar nominated film The Irishman, De Niro returns to Netflix to take up one of the leading roles alongside Boyega in The Formula. Details around what characters the duo will be playing have not been shared as yet as well as which other performers are set to join the star-led cast. However, with a veteran actor such as De Niro and a tremendously talented young actor in Boyega, the film promises to be a casting dream.

Boyega, best known for his culturally impactful role as Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Stars Wars: The Last Jedi, has had his hands full with a number of projects in the works. Last year, the 28-year-old signed a deal with Netflix to produce a number of non-English films from East and West African countries under his production company, UpperRoom.

More recently, Boyega starred in Alexander McQueen's historical anthology Small Axe which comprises five films (Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Red, White and Blue, Alex Wheatle and Education) exploring stories about Black British culture and experiences. The compelling and admittedly evocative series is currently available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video, according to IndieWire.

