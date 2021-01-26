John Boyega & Robert De Niro Team Up for Netflix's 'The Formula'
John Boyega and Robert De Niro are set to star in Netflix's epic car race drama, 'The Formula'.
READ: From 'Star Wars' to the War on Racism: John Boyega's Speech at a London Protest Moved Masses
Right off the back of Martin Scorsese's 10-times Oscar nominated film The Irishman, De Niro returns to Netflix to take up one of the leading roles alongside Boyega in The Formula. Details around what characters the duo will be playing have not been shared as yet as well as which other performers are set to join the star-led cast. However, with a veteran actor such as De Niro and a tremendously talented young actor in Boyega, the film promises to be a casting dream.
Boyega, best known for his culturally impactful role as Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Stars Wars: The Last Jedi, has had his hands full with a number of projects in the works. Last year, the 28-year-old signed a deal with Netflix to produce a number of non-English films from East and West African countries under his production company, UpperRoom.
More recently, Boyega starred in Alexander McQueen's historical anthology Small Axe which comprises five films (Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Red, White and Blue, Alex Wheatle and Education) exploring stories about Black British culture and experiences. The compelling and admittedly evocative series is currently available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video, according to IndieWire.
