Rufaro Samanga
Jan. 14, 2021 07:46AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Added to 2021 Sundance Film Festival

The historical drama, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield and several others, has released an exhilarating new trailer ahead of its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Judas and the Black Messiah, the historical drama that has recently entered the Oscars race, has been added to the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, ahead of it's release on HBO Max, Warner Bros has also released an exhilarating new trailer for the film following the initial trailer which was shared about five months ago.

READ: In Conversation with Daniel Kaluuya and Melina Matsoukas: 'This isn't a Black Bonnie and Clyde film—our stories are singular, they're ours.'

Judas and the Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, and several others. The feature film, which is the directorial debut of Shaka King, tells the story of how the Black Panther Party came to be infiltrated by William O'Neal (played by Stanfield) in order to gather intelligence on the chairman, Fred Hampton (played by Kaluuya) who is eventually assassinated. The Black Panther Party was a vital part of the American Civil Rights movement. Read more about its history here.

Produced by Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, the latter describes the production saying, "Chairman Fred Hampton is somebody whose life work, and the story of his assassination, has been relevant since the day [it] happened and only continues to become more relevant with context."

Speaking about the addition of the film to the festival, Sundance Festival Director Tabitha Jackson says, "We are delighted to welcome these powerful works into our program." Jackson adds that, "In a year where our Festival already exemplifies the vanguard of bold, visionary storytelling from around the world, they help further expand our boundaries."

Watch the new trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah below:

Judas and the Black Messiah - Official Trailer 2 www.youtube.com

