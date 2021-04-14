DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small Enlist Tresor on Their New Amapiano Album
"Rumble In The Jungle", the latest project from dynamic duo DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, in collaboration with singer TRESOR, offers a refreshingly mature and pan-African amapiano sound.
Acclaimed South African production duo, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, popularly known as Scorpion Kings, recently released their new album Rumble In The Jungle in collaboration with TRESOR, a Congolese-born but South Africa-based vocalist. The album's two lead singles "Funu" and "Fola Sade" are already popular with music fans. By roping Tresor into their latest amapiano offering, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small aimed to create a musical experience that would unite Africans.
Each song on the 14-track album is laced with Tresor's powerful vocals, which borrow from genres such as kwasa kwasa, Rumba, salsa, bubblegum and Afrobeats. The tracks alternate effortlessly between isiZulu, French, Swahili, Lingala and English. "We went back to the source and tapped into sounds from all over the continent for this album," TRESOR said in an interview with Apple Music. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are known for their quality productions and "Rumble In The Jungle" does not disappoint. "La Vie Est Belle" is a dance banger with hypnotic drum beats and a heavy bass. On the other hand "Fola Sade" is a smooth amapiano track that leans more towards Tresor's signature style. "Dust in the Wind" featuring Cape Town band Beatenberg and "Cherie" featuring Tyler ICU are, both, treats for deep house and amapiano purists. The album is an immersive experience that caters to those with a sophisticated and grown-up musical palate.
The joint-album came as a surprise to most fans but DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Tresor had reportedly been in studio since June last year, following a COVID-19 campaign collaboration. According to SowetanLIVE the three artists purposely fused Afrobeats, spiritually-charging African chants and amapiano to create a distinct sound. Considering that Kabza De Small was Spotify's most streamed artist of 2020, "Rumble In The Jungle" is bound to be a hit. Additionally, the Scorpion Kings are heralded as part of the higher echelons of the amapiano genre.
Here are some responses from fans who are loving the album.
The Rumble in The Jungle Album 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Kabza and Phori really came through this time 🤞🏾— NkululekoZwane (@NkululekoZwane)1617974474.0
Listen to Rumble In The Jungle on Spotify.
Stream Rumble In The Jungle on Apple Music.
