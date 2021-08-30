Get to Know KayCyy, The Kenyan Artist Featured On Kanye West's 'Donda'
The YZY SND artist handles the chorus on "Keep My Spirit Alive."
Kanye West's long-awaited album Donda finally hit streaming services on Sunday.
The American rapper's latest album, which came after a string of stadium listening parties, officially made it out just days after he'd set himself on fire and controversially brought DaBaby and Marylin Manson onstage at his latest Chicago showing.
Adding fuel to the controversy, Kanye himself took to Instagram to claim that Universal put his album out without his approval.
The 27-song long Donda clocks in at nearly two hours long and features a long host of artists you might expect to be on a Kanye record: Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and many more.
One name that stuck out for us was Kenyan-born artist KayCyy, who lends his vocals to track 16 "Keep My Spirit Alive," a mid-tempo gospel-inspired track in which he sings the chorus. He's flanked on the song by verses from Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Kanye.
KayCyy, or KayCyy Pluto as he's also known, was born in Kenya and moved to Saint Paul, Minnesota at the age of 9 with his family. He is reportedly signed to Kanye West's new record label YZY SND.
KayCyy previously dropped two full-length albums and has writing credits on Lil Wayne's Funeral and Kanye's "Wash Us In the Blood" single.
Following the release of Donda, KayCyy took to social media to comment, "Two years of working on an album ... learned so much around the genius! And I'm so honored to have been a part of it! GOD IS GREAT." We'll keep an ear out for more from him.
