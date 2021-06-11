south african music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 11, 2021 04:01AM EST
Mishaal Gangaram.

Album cover art for "The Alchemy of Living".

Keenan Meyer's Debut Track 'Komani' is Nostalgia Personified

South African pianist, Keenan Meyer, makes his professional music debut with 'Komani' featuring Tshepo Tsotetsi, ahead of the release of his debut 'The Alchemy of Living' album.

South African pianist and independent artist, Keenan Meyer, has recently released his debut track "Komani" featuring saxophonist Tshepo Tsotetsi. The track appears on his upcoming debut album titled The Alchemy of Living, a 12-track project, which features fellow artists Sthembiso Bhengu, Keorapetse Kolwane as well as talented South African jazz musician, Zoë Modiga. Impressively, the inimitable Grammy award-winning American producer, Qmillion, is behind the mixing and mastering of this musical offering.

READ: In Conversation with Mandla Mlangeni: 'Jazz music was also considered pop music at some time. It was music for the youth.'

The 25-year-old pianist certainly hits the ground running with this first release. Produced by Banda Banda, "Komani" is a musical journey, quite literally, that begins with what feels like a farewell before one embarks on a long journey. The song then gradually builds to an explosion of sound — replete with percussion, drums, the saxophone and of course, the piano — as one now excitedly embraces the destination ahead.

There is a distinct feeling of nostalgia in the rich soundscape of "Komani". Admittedly, one can't help but feel transported to a place one may not even know but nonetheless, still appreciates. Meyer indeed stands on the shoulders of giants with jazz veteran greats including the late Hugh Masekela and Jonas Gwangwa, pianist and composer, Abdullah Ibrahim, in addition to younger contemporaries such as Modiga and Mandla Mlangeni, among several others.

Describing the inspiration for his debut track, Meyer says:

"Komani, or Queenstown as it was formerly known is home to my maternal ancestors - the Redcliffe clan. Traveling to the small Eastern Cape town during the school holidays was one of the many highlights of my childhood. We would travel by bus or the Shosholoza Meyl sleeper train and be greeted by family members waiting for us on our arrival. Back then I didn't realise how seminal these journeys and visits would be on my own story and to honour the roots of where I come from, Komani is a love song to the maternal love that has raised me."

The album is currently available for pre-order here.

Listen to "Komani" on Spotify:

Listen to "Komani" on Apple Music:

From Your Site Articles
jazz south africa keenan meyer music the alchemy of living south african music
News Brief

Th&o. Shares Short Film 'Ebusuku', A Story of Solitude and Nocturnal Encounters

South African 'Afrotronic musician' Th&o. has released a dazzling short film for his critically acclaimed and SAMA-nominated debut album 'Ebusuku'.

South African singer and producer Th&o. has shown why he is one of the stand-out neo-soul acts for 2021. Th&o., pronounced Thando, recently shared a cinematic capturing of three tracks from his well-received debut album Ebsuku. The album, which dropped in the middle of 2020, was nominated under the Best Alternative Album category at this year's SAMAs (South African Music Awards). The Ebsuku short film is a beautiful and broody cinematic escape that brings life to his much-loved tracks "Prosecco", "Body Like A Gun" and "Ghosting".

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

TÖME Returns With New Single And A JUNO Award

Nigerian and French-Candadian afrofusion singer TÖME's latest lighthearted single "Nana" blends afrobeats with indie-folk.