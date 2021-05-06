south african television
Nobantu Shabangu
May. 06, 2021 04:20PM EST
Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Musician Kelly Khumalo views her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo as an act of self-empowerment and owning her truth.

Season 2 of 'Life With Kelly Khumalo' Is Back

Much to the delight of fans, Kelly Khumalo recently announced that her wildly popular, SAFTA-nominated reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo will air from May 13.

Following the success of Life With Kelly Khumalo Season 1, which recently earned a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) nomination for "Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show", the second season will soon be upon us.

Season 2 of Like With Kelly Khumalo promises to be more riveting, especially with Kelly's love life being on the spotlight once again. After her widely publicised breakup with Chad Da Don, the mother of two reveals that she's still keen to partake in the love game. Fans can also anticipate a closure conversation between Kelly and her mother Ntombi Khumalo, after she's previously dodged questions about the award-winning singer's paternity. Their mother-daughter relationship was already strained due to Kelly and her younger sister Zandile Khumalo's ongoing feud. Season 2 also traces Kelly's journey to overcoming a trail of unfortunate events surrounding her public life.

Read: Listen to Kelly Khumalo's New Album 'Unleashed' Featuring Vusi Nova and Kyle Deutsch

Kelly has professed that the reality show is an act of self-empowerment and owning her truth. "What I've learnt is that it gives me power to own my story. No one can ever use my story against me because I have owned it. This is me, who I am, whether good or bad". Since the Season 1 premiere in 2020, Kelly has launched her eighth studio album "The Voice of Africa", featuring the hit single 'Empini', which racked up nearly seven million views on YouTube alone.

Season 2 of Life With Kelly Khumalo will air from Thursday, May 13 with new episodes scheduled for Tuesdays. All 13 second season episodes will be available for binge-streaming, on Showmax, from August 5, 2021.

Watch the trailer below:

Life With Kelly Khumalo S2 | Reality Series | Showmax Originals youtu.be

Interview
Photo courtesy of Ransom Beatz.

Ransom Beatz Is Utilizing YouTube to Create Beats

The Abuja-based producer's YouTube channel, known for afrobeats, trap, and drill "type beats," has amassed almost 70,000 subscribers and over 10 million views. It's led him to produce for Dizzee Rascal, 6ix9ine, Runtown, and many others.

The place of producers in Nigerian music, and its recognition as a global phenomenon, is becoming a focal point of discourse. Like artists, Nigerian producers depict the creative ingenuity that abounds in the country. Amongst new generation talents like P.Priime, Telz and London is Ransom Beatz, who's staking his claim to the evolution of Nigerian music through unconventional means. The producer, born John Iyinbor, is wielding tech to carve a niche that'll hatch a breed of new generation talents.

Without enough tutelage to kickstart a career in music production, Ransom Beatz latched onto a YouTube-led approach, a path less treaded by Nigerian producers. Through this approach, he bases his beat production on user demand rather than mere intuition. To put it simply, he makes the type of beats people are searching for on YouTube. His rendition of "Beat My Meat" by Ugly God was a turnaround in his channel, garnering over 7 million views. "I didn't understand how well it performed until I checked my AdSense," he said. His YouTube channel, now known for afrobeats, trap and drill has since garnered almost 70,000 subscribers and over 10 million views.

Through YouTube, Ransom Beatz is collaborating with heavyweights across the world. In 2019, he produced "Goosebumps" from the comeback project of Nigeria's Runtown. In 2020, he alongside his crony Ramoon, also a [Moroccan] YouTube producer, made the beat for "Yaya" by US rapper 6ix9ine. He also produced "Smoke" by British rappers Big Tobz and Dizzee Rascal. Recently, he produced four tracks off Runtown's new project, Sound God Fest Reloaded, including "Mama Told Me" featuring Made Kuti.

The Abuja-based producer is earning his wings far away from Lagos, Nigeria's music hotspot. He debates the highly-perceived importance of the city in a producer's trajectory. "I strongly believe it's not about being in Lagos. I make music and get my sales from my room." In February, Ransom Beatz became the only Nigerian producer with over a million streams on Beatstars, a feat he says "validates the efforts I put into producing and driving traffic to my store".

Here, the producer delves into the burgeoning succession of Abuja as a buzzing city for music and infusing his tech and accounting knowledge with being a producer.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

