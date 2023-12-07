This Is What Kendrick Lamar's Concert In Rwanda Looked Like

The BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda erupted in loud cheers and electrifying energy last night as over 8,000 attendees witnessed a truly historic moment. Move Afrika, a concert celebrating African music and unity, delivered a night of unforgettable performances, culminating in a surprise appearance by Rwandan President Paul Kagame and a powerhouse set by the multi-Grammy-Award-winning legend Kendrick Lamar, performing the first stop of his first tour in Africa.

Roads to the venue were sealed off at around 6 p.m., with many young people having to jump off their bikes and vehicles and walk a distance of about five minutes to join the snaking queues to the arena.



At around 8:20, the show kicked off.

Ahead of the main act, Rwanda's upcoming DJ Toxxyk kept the crowd busy with blasting mixes, after which Bruce Melody - who needs no introduction in Rwanda - stepped on stage to loud cheers. He played hit after hit including "Uli Kungola."

The air crackled with anticipation as the stage lights dimmed and Tanzania's rising star, Zuchu, followed suit, captivating the audience with her soulful vocals and captivating dance moves.



As the excitement continued to build, whispers of a special guest began to circulate through the crowd. Then, to the deafening roars of the audience, President Kagame appeared on stage. The First Lady Jeannette Kagame remained behind in her seat.

The President delivered a short but heartfelt speech, emphasizing the power of music to empower youth and unite the African continent. Loud chants echoed, "Niwowe!" Kinyarwanda for, "You're the one!"

"What a good way of ending the year! With music, with energy, with optimism," Kagame said to a roaring crowd.

"I want to dedicate this moment to the community health workers who keep us healthy. Africa is organized around health, and countries have dedicated 15 percent of their national budgets to health, and I am happy to be the health financing champion." He added, "There are many things we can address together. Working together, our continent stands strong and can address most of our challenges. We are looking forward to hosting Global Citizens every year, here in Kigali, through Move Afrika. I hope you feel at home, all of you, and I hope to see you again in the near future."

He stepped off stage, but the night was far from over. After a brief pause, the intro to Kendrick's iconic "Count Me Out" filled the arena - at around 11 p.m. — sending the crowd into a frenzy. Bursting onto the stage with his signature swagger, Kendrick unleashed an energy that was nothing short of electrifying.

His dancers, male and female Rwandans, infused modern dance with cultural dances that made the crowd go crazy.

For a staggering 70 minutes, Kendrick kept the audience enthralled, performing a selection of his greatest hits. From the introspective lyrics of "Alright" to the empowering message of "Humble," each song resonated with the diverse crowd. The arena erupted in unison as Kendrick delivered his most iconic verses, creating a shared experience that transcended language and borders. By his own admission, Kendrick was himself surprised by the energy in the arena.

"This is the loudest motherfucking show we've ever done," he said, drawing in even more cheers.



Kendrick did not just deliver a sonic and lyrical masterpiece; he also commanded the stage with his effortlessly cool style. He was dressed in a monochrome ensemble that spoke volumes about his artistry, the foundation of his outfit laying in a pair of sleek black trousers, adorned with a stark white stripe running down the side. This was paired with a simple black shirt and a black jacket with shiny dots. Topping off the ensemble was a black cap adorned with cowry shells.

He bowed off the stage at around half past midnight.

A Rwandan Kendrick fan, Tresor Kambanda, told OkayAfrica. "I've been to quite a number of shows in Kigali but this is by far the best. I just can't believe that Kendrick performed for more than an hour for us. This is classic."



Among the ecstatic fans were those who had traveled long distances to witness Kendrick live. Some came from neighboring countries like Kenya and Uganda.

"The moment I heard that Kendrick was going to perform in Kigali, I cleared out my calendar," Uganada student Pauline Mbabazi told OkayAfrica. "I would never miss this for anything in the world. I love all his songs."

Over 70 local artists joined Move Afrika: Rwanda, with Sherrie Silver Foundation dancers performing alongside Kendrick Lamar, many from disadvantaged backgrounds. The inaugural Move Afrika concert marks the beginning of a five-year tour, aiming to lead world-class music and live entertainment across Africa.

Performances from the Move Afrika tour will form part of a broadcast special to be released worldwide in early 2024, according to the show organizers.