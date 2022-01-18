The Art Clubs Helping to Uplift Nairobi's Informal Settlements

Photo: Elizabeth Okwach

Self-taught artist Adam Masava, born and raised in the heart of Mukuru Fuata Nyayo, has built a career around improving the living conditions of those around him through the Mukuru Art Club.

Over the past few years, a number of art centers have sprung up in Mukuru, Nairobi, to help budding artists hone their skills and earn a living from their creations too.