Kenyans & South Africans Protest Israeli Bombing of Palestinians
The streets of Cape Town and Nairobi have been flooded with pro-Palestine protests in light of the recent bombing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israelis.
READ: Algerian Government Places a Ban on 'Unauthorised' Protests
Earlier today in Kenya, police have dispersed a crowd of at least 200 protesters in Nairobi who are peacefully standing in solidarity with Palestinians. A number of protesters have been arrested according to Reuters. The protests started after prayers acknowledging the beginning of Eid were said at a nearby mosque. Among the protesters was well-known human rights activist and photojournalist, Boniface Mwangi, who explained his stance on Israel briefly saying, "Israel is the last Apartheid nation in the world."
In South Africa, on the other hand, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the Al Quds Foundation led a peaceful mass protest in Cape Town which was attended by thousands this past Wednesday. Among the attendees was Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late struggle veteran and former president, Nelson Mandela. Mandela called on protesters to demonstrate at the Embassy of Israel this Mandela Day (celebrated July 18) and demand its closure in addition to the closure of the South African Embassy in Tel Aviv. His grandfather's stance on Israel, which he often referred to as an Apartheid state similar to that of South Africa's pre-democracy, remained steadfast over the years with him having expressed, "We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has since condemned the recent attacks on Palestinians with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying, "The NEC [National Excecutive Council] reaffirms its support for the people of Palestine and their struggle for freedom and self-determination," EWN reports.
- Cameroon Protests Call for End to President Paul Biya's 40 Year ... ›
- Algerian Government Places a Ban on 'Unauthorised' Protests ... ›
- 'Enough is Enough': Kenyans take to the streets to protest against ... ›
- How Davido's 'FEM' Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest ... ›
- How Technology Is Playing a Crucial Role in the #EndSARS Protests ›
- Deep Dive: Protest Movements Across the Continent - OkayAfrica ›