coronavirus in africa
popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 24, 2020 08:59AM EST
Photo by Patrick Meinhardt / AFP for Getty Images.

Kenyans Slam BBC Over Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Comments.

Kenyans Slam BBC Over Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Comments

The BBC has come under fire after one of their medical correspondents suggested that trials for the COVID-19 vaccine be carried out in Kenya should they fail in the UK.

It seems there is no end to the number of medical professionals from the West wanting to make Africa the testing ground for the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, a medical correspondent for the BBC suggested that should the vaccine trial not achieve the "expected results" in the UK, Kenya would be the next option. Naturally, the comments have caused considerable backlash among Kenyans on social media.

Speaking on the BBC's World Service, Fergus Walsh said, "We could be careful not to over promise because we are desperate for this vaccine to work but the team in Oxford have a really strong record going back 30 years." Walsh went on to add that, "They have developed successful prototype vaccines against another type of coronavirus, MERS...which has done well in clinical trials, they've also developed vaccines against plague, malaria (now) if they don't get early quick results from the UK they are considering a trial in Kenya where the epidemic of the coronavirus will be on the rise."

The Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, which is involved in ongoing vaccine trials, has not responded to Walsh's comments or the subsequent public outcry.

Just last month, two French doctors caused outrage when they suggested on national television that the COVID-19 vaccine trials be carried out on Africans "a bit like as it is done elsewhere for some studies on AIDS."

While the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the African continent stands at 27 732 with at least 1298 reported deaths, the West is struggling to get a handle on their numbers. The US has close to 900 000 cases and a little over 50 000 deaths while the UK has surpassed 130 000 cases with over 18 000 deaths.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on social media below:





From Your Site Articles
coronavirus controversy kenya coronavirus in africa
popular
Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images.

Angélique Kidjo Reworks Classic Song 'Pata Pata' for COVID-19 Awareness

Angélique Kidjo has re-released the world-famous classic by the late South African music icon, Miriam Makeba, to raise awareness around the coronavirus outbreak.

Veteran Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, in collaboration with UNICEF, has re-released "Pata Pata" by the late South African music icon Miriam Makeba, in order to raise awareness around the coronavirus outbreak. Makeba or "Mama Africa" as she was also known, wrote the now world-famous song referencing a dance that had become quite popular in Johannesburg, South Africa, during the 60s.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
(Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

South African Government's COVID-19 Relief Plan for the Poor Stirs Debate on Social Media

While some South Africans have welcomed the government's plan to increase social grants for the poor, others are unconvinced.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans and announced government's 500 billion rand-plan to boost the economy and relieve social distress as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. As part of efforts to relieve the financial distress of the poor and working class, Ramaphosa added that existing social grants would be increased by respective amounts for a period of time. While some South Africans have welcomed the government's plan to ease the burden of the outbreak on the poor, others remain unconvinced by their methods.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi

Spotlight: Akintayo Akintobi's Impressionist Paintings Are Steeped in Yoruba Symbolism

Get familiar with the work of the talented Nigerian painter Akintayo Akintobi.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Akintayo Akintobi, a Lagos-based Nigerian impressionist painter who creates bold paintings inspired by Yoruba symbols and motifs. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning paintings underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Describe your background as an artist briefly and what led to you creating art.

I discovered my talent at the age of 7 through the drawing of cartoons and comic action figures. When the time came to pursue a career in higher institution, it wasn't a difficult decision to make as I had already developed a keen interest in art. I decided to study Fine Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria for four years and obtained a B.A/ED (Fine Arts) specializing in painting. I have been participating in art exhibitions and competitions within and outside of Nigeria.

What are the central themes of your work?

As an impressionistic painter, over the years I have drawn my inspiration as an artist from African cultures, human emotions, unique behaviors and reactions to situations in my environment and society. The impact of these dynamic reactions has enabled me to comprehend why and how people live and react differently to situations in my society, especially the Yoruba people. Sometimes I incorporate traditional Yoruba motifs or symbols within an array of irregularly shaped fragments of color to showcase my identity. Just as people react differently to situations in my society, so do people react differently to color. Over the past few years I have adopted the use of vibrant and brilliant colors.

Describe your evolution as a visual artist.

I started painting professionally in 2013. I discovered that there was something significant missing in my painting, I painted strictly to attain beauty and resemblance in my artworks. In order to broaden my scope and strengthen the depth of my art, I made up my mind to study the works of professional both western and Nigerian artists. Afterwards, I was privileged to work with an astounding Nigerian artist named Jonathan Imafidor. I spent some months working with him as his apprentice as we embarked on a self-imposed artistic adventure which influenced my use of Yoruba motifs/symbols, patterns and brilliant application of colors.

What would you describe as your best work thus far?

My best artwork so far is a painting I made recently this year titled "Ayé-ko-òótó" which translates to "the world rejects the truth". I consider this as my best work so far because of the rich content and message which can be understood across the world.

Akintayo Akintobi EyiwunmiImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi OmotokeImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi My NectarImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Lady BlueImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Unbreakable BondImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Ayé-ko-ootó (The world rejects the truth)Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi
popular
Still from YouTube

Watch the Trailer for 'I May Destroy You,' Michaela Coel's New Series About Sexual Consent

The 'frank and provocative' show is set to premiere on HBO in June.

Last year, it was announced that British-Ghanaian actor and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel, would be creating and starring in an HBO series about contemporary dating life and sexual consent originally called January 22. The trailer for the upcoming show, now called I May Destroy You, has arrived.

In I May Destroy You, Coel plays the protagonist Arabella Essiedu, whose life changes after she becomes a victim of sexual assault.

Here's a full description of the series via Shadow & Act:

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.