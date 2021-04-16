south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 16, 2021 11:01AM EST
Supplied by artist

Khuli Chana dabbles in amapiano on his latest single 'Buyile'.

Khuli Chana Goes Amapiano in New Single 'Buyile'

Khuli Chana's new amapiano-infused single 'Buyile' — featuring Tyler ICU, Lady Du and Stino Le Thwenny — is bound to be a radio and club anthem.

South African rapper Khuli Chana has officially released his first single of 2021 Buyile. The banger was produced by amapiano mainstay Tyler ICU and features Lady Du and Stino Le Thwenny. Khuli Chana, aka Khuli Yano, returns after a two-year hiatus with a fresh single that marries kwaito and amapiano instrumentation with his unmatched flow.

Read: Watch Khuli Chana and Cassper Nyovest's Music Video for 'Ichu'

Loosely translated, the song's title Buyile means "returned". A decade into his solo career, the track speaks to the rapper's growing flexibility with genres. Khuli Chana's ability to fuse the popular amapiano genre into his relaxed motswako rap style has all the makings of a hit.

Buyile is an exciting collaboration between a veteran and New Age artists. Earlier this year, Stino Le Thwenny featured Khuli Chana alongside K.O on Mshimane 2.0, the remix of their hit Mshimane. Currently, Tyler ICU seems to be the bridge between hip hop and amapiano after producing other similar genre-crossing tracks — Dr Peppa's What It Is and Riky Rick's Ungazincishi. On Buyile, he delivers another potential hit aided by the familiarity of Lady Du's vocals.

Buyile follows Khuli Chana's 2019 album Planet of the Have Nots and is his first official single since being signed under Universal Music Group Africa through his record label MYTHRONE. His previous releases include 2012's Lost in Time, his 2017 EP One Source and his 2011 debut album MotswakOriginator, a South African hip-hop classic.

Stream "Buyile" on Apple Music and Spotify.


khuli chana buyile south africa south african hip-hop south african music
