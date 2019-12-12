Kopano Matlwa's Book 'Coconut' Will be Adapted into a Film
KIWI Films has acquired the rights to the South African author's wildly successful book 'Coconut'.
South African author Kopano Matlwa's wildly successful debut novel Coconut will soon be adapted into a film. The news comes after KIWI Films recently acquired the audiovisual rights to the book, according to Brittle Paper.
In 2007, Matlwa burst onto the literary scene with her debut novel, published by Jacana Media, quickly becoming a national bestseller and going on to win the European Union Literary Award.
Coconut explores the lives of two Black South African youth who grow up in White neighborhoods, attend predominantly White schools and have White friends. The book explores the complex themes around identity and has connected with many Black readers who've grown up similarly have been labelled coconuts—Black people who are considered to be White people "on the inside".
Dineo Lusenga, who is a part of the team working on the film adaptation, took to social media to express how excited she was at the opportunity. "I read this incredible book Coconut 10/11 years ago. At the time, I was still a TV & Film student at Wits just wanting to tell stories. Today, I have optioned film rights for this masterpiece by Kopano."
Talks with regards to the details of the film adaptation are still in the early stages and no dates have yet been set in stone.
Since the release of Coconut, Matlwa has gone on to publish three more novels. Spilt Milk, another national favorite, broadly explores the state of South Africa and its "born-free" generation immediately post-Apartheid era through two central characters of different races. Period Pain, on the other hand, poignantly looks at issues such as xenophobia, rape, crime and the nightmare that is public health. Her most recent novel Evening Primrose has been described as the "best kind of political novel" by Hodder & Stoughton.
