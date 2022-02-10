South Africa Bids Farewell to Late Media Personality Kuli Roberts
Social media users took to the internet to remember the kind, larger-than-life media personality, as she passed away Wednesday, at the age of 49.
South African actress, media personality, and lifestyle journalist Nomakula 'Kuli' Roberts passed away on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement to the media Thursday. A popular figure and radio host, Roberts started her career as a journalist and editor in the early 2000s, before moving into the television space as a host for celebrity gossip programs The Real Goboza, Headlines, and most recently, Trending SA. The star worked as a radio host on popular radio broadcasting channel Kaya FM and had her try at acting in the popular Mzansi Magic soap opera, The Queen. Roberts also authored and published a fictional book titled 'Siren' in 2019. She is survived by her two children, a grandchild, her mother, father, and three siblings.
Roberts cemented her name within her field and stayed a household name throughout her career in the entertainment industry. "Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the South African entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-around media personality who was always the life of any gathering," her family wrote in a statement. Roberts' cause of death has not been released, and the family asks for privacy as they mourn. In her last days, the personality guest-starred on MacG's Podcast and Chill and spoke about her career and where she stood at the time. When asked by the podcast host how she wishes to be remembered, Roberts quipped, "I don't want to be remembered, I just want you guys to look after each other," she said. "Ubuntu is the most important." Ubuntu means humanity or "I am, because we are."
#RIPKuliRoberts has been trending for hours, as hoards of fans send their well wishes and final farewells to the adored host. Friends, colleagues, and supports took to Twitter to share tributes to the late star and her family.
See some of the reactions below.
Best of all, we will remember you for your kindness to people, care for marginalized groups, and working to ensure that the less privileged have something to to be proud about. \n\nRest in Peace Nomakula \u201cKuli\u201d Roberts.pic.twitter.com/FxDbvReOhv— Vuyo Zungula MP \ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6 (@Vuyo Zungula MP \ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6) 1644486061
Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts \n\nThank you for trusting some of us with sharing your pain, 'strangers' you only knew from social media. I hope they'll address how the entertainment industry rejected you, closed doors for you, how you were scared to be alone at night \n\nR.I.P Sisi pic.twitter.com/AkjPgkPxaq— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@Sphithiphithi Evaluator) 1644488877
Rest In Peace sis Kuli Roberts. Some people are so full of life you just can't imagine them not being here. Your mischievous sense of humour, your razor sharp intellect, your kind heart & that smile. Thank you for the advice & kindness pic.twitter.com/yanF4r1ZuY— Benni Langa (@Benni Langa) 1644483793
I am out of words and shattered by your passing Kuli Roberts. Your death came as a shock, we were expecting more good things. You will be solemnly missed, as you were part of us. Rest in Eternal Peace Nomakula— WaytoGo (@WaytoGo) 1644491126
Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts lived her life like a rock star always did things that makes her happy, may her soul rest in peace #RIPKuliRobertspic.twitter.com/jPjartKl3r— NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@NAZEEM GROOTBOOM) 1644496217
Let's be grateful that we lived in a time where you could experience Kuli Roberts on your TV screen and newspaper... There will NEVER be anyone like her. NEVER. She is the benchmark and the standard of South African entertainment news. #RIPKuliRoberts— Cellular\u00ae (@Cellular\u00ae) 1644483888
Be kind to one another. As Kuli said, "Ubuntu is the most important" pic.twitter.com/SrotoZxL0c— Dr Zickie\ud83d\udc51\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Dr Zickie\ud83d\udc51\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1644495269
- South Africa's MacG Apologies To Ari Lennox For Crass Interview ›
- Best 10 Books by Black South African Women Writers - OkayAfrica ›
- Media personality Kuli Roberts dies ›
- STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) / Twitter ›
- Kuli Roberts (@kuliroberts) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Media personality and actress Kuli Roberts passes on | The Citizen ›
- Media personality and actress Kuli Roberts has died ›
- Kuli Roberts has died ›
- Kuli Roberts: devastated family asks for privacy as they deal with her ... ›
- 'She just collapsed' – Kuli Roberts' friends confirm her passing ... ›