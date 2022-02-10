Badge
South Africa Bids Farewell to Late Media Personality Kuli Roberts

Pictured: South African media personality Kuli Roberts photographed in January 2022.
Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Social media users took to the internet to remember the kind, larger-than-life media personality, as she passed away Wednesday, at the age of 49.

South African actress, media personality, and lifestyle journalist Nomakula 'Kuli' Roberts passed away on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement to the media Thursday. A popular figure and radio host, Roberts started her career as a journalist and editor in the early 2000s, before moving into the television space as a host for celebrity gossip programs The Real Goboza, Headlines, and most recently, Trending SA. The star worked as a radio host on popular radio broadcasting channel Kaya FM and had her try at acting in the popular Mzansi Magic soap opera, The Queen. Roberts also authored and published a fictional book titled 'Siren' in 2019. She is survived by her two children, a grandchild, her mother, father, and three siblings.

Roberts cemented her name within her field and stayed a household name throughout her career in the entertainment industry. "Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the South African entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-around media personality who was always the life of any gathering," her family wrote in a statement. Roberts' cause of death has not been released, and the family asks for privacy as they mourn. In her last days, the personality guest-starred on MacG's Podcast and Chill and spoke about her career and where she stood at the time. When asked by the podcast host how she wishes to be remembered, Roberts quipped, "I don't want to be remembered, I just want you guys to look after each other," she said. "Ubuntu is the most important." Ubuntu means humanity or "I am, because we are."

#RIPKuliRoberts has been trending for hours, as hoards of fans send their well wishes and final farewells to the adored host. Friends, colleagues, and supports took to Twitter to share tributes to the late star and her family.

See some of the reactions below.

