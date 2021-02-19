Kwamz & Flava Share the Energetic ‘Vibes For Days’ EP
Vibes For Days is the perfect blend of the melodic synths and witty lyricism.
Good music comes in many flavors, and this new EP by duo Kwamz & Flava serves fans with a sonic variety. The 6-track project takes listeners from the gritty streets of London to the beautiful paradise of West Africa, fusing two worlds together with musical sounds and languages that create the perfect canvas. The project features strong collaborations including records with Dutch producer, Yin Yang, fast rising UK veteran producer, E.Double and Ghanaian sensation Darkovibes.
Vibes For Days is the perfect blend of the melodic synths and witty lyricism fans have come to appreciate the duo for. "The best way to describe Kwamz & Flava to anybody is simply unpredictable, we got vibes for days and you'll never know what you will get from us," said Kwamz & Flava, speaking on the EP.
The EP lunges in straight away with viral song contenders, "Understand" and "Buss Your Brain"—crafty rhythms that will subconsciously echo in your brain after a first listen. Our personal favorite on the project, and perhaps the strongest of the crop, is "Beat" featuring Darkovibes, an infectious melody leaving you pumped and hooked through and through.
Kwamz & Flava have consistently pushed an African-influenced sound with a decade of hit singles featuring afro-pop, highlife and up-tempo dance style tracks. With Vibes For Days joining this impressive repertoire, the duo are surely etching their names among the finest hitmakers from the United Kingdom, Europe and Ghana.
'Vibes For Days' is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.
