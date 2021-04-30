south african music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 30, 2021 05:03AM EST

Kwesta's New Album 'g.o.d Guluva' is Finally Here

South African hip-hop superstar Kwesta has officially released 'g.o.d Guluva', his first album in five years. It features Reason, Focalistic, KiD X, Yanga Chief, Thabsie and more and sees the rapper experiment with amapiano in a few songs.

Kwesta has finally dropped his new album g.o.d Guluva an homage to growing in the township. The album drops two days after the award-winning rapper teased music fans with a full tracklist and album cover. Kwesta has come back hard with this 15-track album on which he has enlisted the likes of Reason, KiD X, Yanga Chief, Zingah. K.O and more.

Read: BMW South Africa Responds to Using Kwesta's Song Without Permission on Latest Advert

The album, true to form, is an amalgamation of rap, kwaito and amapiano. Tracks to look out for are "The Bottom" and "Ma Se Kind" featuring Reason and KiDX, a slow number with beats that are reminiscent of vintage kwaito songs. The EDM-inspired "Snakes in the Crib" is a further testament to the album's experimental spirit. Kwesta gives an honourable mention to kwaito legends such as Trompies and M'Du, among other heroes and dons of the genre that he grew up listening to and have influenced his artistry.

g.o.d Guluva album is Kwesta's first full album after a very long five years. His last wildly successful 2016 album DAKAR II was a two disc masterpieces. In 2017, he released the single "Spirit" featuring American rapper Wale which was later on controversially used in a 2020 BMW advert without crediting Kwesta. The two parties, after much backlash from Black Twitter for BMW's copyright infringement, reached an undisclosed agreement. He has also collaborated on a hit single "I Came I Saw" with Rick Ross which dropped with a video in December 2019. He released his two-track EP 2 Skeif in the middle of 2020.

While fans were anticipating a DAKAR III album, Kwesta revealed in an interview with News24 that in g.o.d Guluva he wanted to try something new and experiment with a different musical approach since DAKAR II. The result does not disappoint; g.o.d Guluva is sure to chime out some hits over next coming months. Especially with the inclusion of the popular amapiano.

Stream g.o.d Guluva on Spotify and Apple Music.

Streeam g.o.d Guluva on Apple Music.


From Your Site Articles
kwesta g.o.d guluva south africa south african hip-hop south african music amapiano
News Brief
Supplied

The Top 2021 South African Film And Television Awards (SAFTAs) Nominees

Blood & Water, Queen Sono, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding are among the Netflix South Africa originals that have garnered a total of 45 nominations, charting a historical breakthrough for the content platform since entering the South African market.

The 15th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAS) have released their much-awaited annual nominees list for the upcoming 2021 award ceremony set to be held in May. This year's edition is admittedly remarkable with newcomer Netflix South Africa landing 45 spots on the nominations list. How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding leads the pack with 10 nominations. This year's awards will prove very competitive with telenovela favourites from local production house Tshedza Pictures The River and newcomer Legacy earning 12 nominations each.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Zulu Nation Interim Leader Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu Dies At 65

The Zulu Royal Family has expressed their shock at the sudden passing of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, just a month after she was named Regent of the Zulu Nation.