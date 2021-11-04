ladipoe
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Nov. 04, 2021 05:43PM EST
Nigeria's Ladipoe Drops Highly-Anticipated EP 'Providence'

Features from Rema, Fireboy DML and Amaarae let you know the project is fire.

Hot off of his recent BET Awards Nomination for Best International Flow, Nigerian rapper Ladipoe has graced fans and avid listeners with his sophomore project titled, 'Providence'. The 6-track EP comes via Mavin Records and reflects the superstar's growth in both talent and status. Guest appearances from Nigerian favorites Rema and Fireboy DML, and Ghanianan-American singer-songwriter-producer Amaarae certainly amp up the excitement surrounding the rapper's latest project.

Following the release of Ladipoe's internationally treasured breakout single "Feeling" alongside Buju, 80 million streams later, and he has broken records topping Nigerian charts for 8 weeks straight and being dubbed as "the song of the summer" in his home country and beyond. The rapper seems to have perfected his recipe for an excellent track.

The beautifully curated 6-track EP tells a story of growth, introspectiveness, love, and life. Ladipoe starts us off with a reflective number titled "LOTR II," and it's not an abbreviation for your favorite sci-fi series, but rather his nickname, 'Leader of the Revival'. Production credits and praises are given to Andre Vibez on the project, adding to the innovative, experimental Nigerian afro-fusion sound circling the industry on track "Running" featuring fellow countryman Fireboy DML. The song "Afro Jigga" sees Ladipoe explore the abundant flavors of his sonic palette, delivering a fiery anthem that makes you think of sun-drenched cabanas and icy, mint beverages. Rema adds his unmatched seasoning to the track, acting as the perfect addition to make it that much sweeter. "Law of Attraction" captured the lengths Ladipoe would go to to make one feel his true affections. And with bars like, "For you, I'll dive into the Nile river," we have a sneaking suspicion that the Nigerian rapper is a powerful manifestor. Another sweet treat, "Love Essential" featuring Amaarae, the future of afropop, is the whisper of sweet nothings every successful project needs. The final and titular track 'Providence' seems to be the most honest delivery as the verse-packed song is filled with self-reflected quips. Additional producers who worked on the project include Guilty Beatz, Ozedikus, Emit Fenn, and Johnson IP.

Ladipoe's newest release shows that the Nigerian rapper has an abundant set of skills and talents he's ready to share with the world. And we're excited for what's to come.

Listen to Ladipoe's highly anticipated EP 'Providence' here


Art

Here Are 9 of the Most Striking Ghanaian Album Covers

We talk to the artists behind the cover artworks for M.anifest, Efya, FOKN Bois, Darkovibves, and more.

A great piece of music can be even greater with an aesthetically pleasing artwork. While the music is the focus, a brilliant visual representation is equally as important, especially in this age where digital media plays a vital role in music campaign rollouts. An artists' album or single artwork is generally the first thing listeners experience about a release — it has the power to either build anticipation or put listeners off completely to want to scroll on to something else.

Whether the cover art is a photograph of the artist, collage, caricature, painting, or digital art, some Ghanaian artists understand the worth of creating a separate work that can stand independent of their music.

From psychedelic and afro-futuristic themed album covers of Osibisa, and simple photographs of bands in the vinyl age, to portraits of artists on CDs and cassettes in the Walkman and Discman era, to the images artists use to announce new projects have changed with the cultural and evolving lifestyle of every generation.

We spoke to some of the artists who consistently push boundaries with their cover art for Ghanaian music. Some of these artworks would feel just at home in art galleries, or on the walls of their core fans, years after the songs they represent fade off the airwaves.

Keep reading... Show less

