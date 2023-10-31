The After Parties of Lagos Fashion Week 2023: How It Happened

“Ain’t no party like a Lagos party,” sings erstwhile Nigerian artist Banky W in 2010. It’s the truth, and at Lagos Fashion Week, after-parties are a fleeting extension to cap off a flurry of runway shows and everything in between. Last season’s party rollout had us grooving at Denola Grey’s cute shindig at Alara, decked in spare, sparkly clothing, abiding by the event’s dress code.

Heineken, the long-running, headline sponsor of Lagos Fashion Week, skipped their routine afterparty last year for obscure reasons. This time around, they knew better than to make a repeat. As a globally recognized beer brand, it marked its 150th anniversary with an afterparty that kicked right after Saturday’s runway closer.

During the run of Lagos Fashion Week, Heineken had been treating VIP guests to refreshment at its activation bar hub within the Balmoral tents. They tapped Dope Caesar, an in-demand DJ, to take control of the turntables. The whole place was swarming with celebrities and influencers.

While Caesar didn’t show up after a long wait, guests at the afterparty still had fun. Our next stop was at Sweat It Out, the cool EDM rave in Lagos that welcomed the fashion crowd into its hermetic bunker. Nicola Calbi and Sensei Lo are guest DJs making their SIO debut, joining in-house residents Sons of Ubuntu and DJ Tomce. The pictures speak for themselves.

Heineken at 150 for the Lagos Fashion Week 2023 afterparty. Photo by John Ezekwem.

