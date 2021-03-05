Listen to TNS’ Long-Awaited Sophomore Album ‘Phupholetu’
Stream TNS' new album 'Phupholetu'.
Multi-talented South African musician TNS has finally released his sophomore album Phupholetu, the follow-up to his 2019 gold-selling Madlokovu: King of African House.
The double album consists of 30 songs, which TNS has been working on since the beginning of lockdown, including the previously released singles "iBhari," "Nyathela," "Zodwa Wabantu" and "Umhlaba Wonke".
Happy #Phupholethu Day 💥💥 please download & stream it NOW 🙏🏽❤ #PhupholethuOutNow💽💽 Link 👉🏾 https://t.co/l1wHDBv95N— #UmhlabaWonke (@#UmhlabaWonke) 1614928469.0
The 20-year old vocalist, deejay and producer has grown into and learned to trust his peculiar voice more. As a result, he has a vocal contribution on almost all of the songs, on top of being behind a majority of the production.
The album, named after his son, boasts plenty of impressive collaborations, from veterans such as DJ Tira, Danger, Bhar and Professor to talented young producers like Dlala Thukzin, GoldMax, Skillz, Drega, Funky Qla and BlaQRhythm.
Phupholetu is filled with Afro-house bangers, with a few dabbling into a bit of gqom ("Shova" and "Taquila") and elements of other dance music genres. His voice is the piece that ties everything together and makes for a seamless listen.
Songs like "KwaMashu," "Ezase Durban," "Ethekwini," "Egoli," "Soshanguve" and "eMthatha" make mention of, and are titled after well-known South African townships.
The album was initially supposed to drop late last year but was pushed back a few times due to the lockdown, which, in TNS' own words, "make it really difficult to promote (my) new music". Leading up to the full release and as part of the album's roll-out, a host of the songs were dropped almost every Friday between December and January.
In his debut album, the "Umona'' hitmaker crowned himself the King of African House and on Phupholetu he strives to prove that he is the king indeed.
Stream Phupholetu on Apple Music and Spotify.